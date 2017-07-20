News By Tag
Unleash Your Inner Sorcerer with Newly Released Jewelry Inspired by Marvel Comics' Dr. Strange
Toynk Toys is pleased to announce the release of the Eye of Agamotto necklace and sling ring famously worn by the superhero himself.
"On a happiness scale of 1 to 10, Toynk Toys is at an 11. We are simply thrilled to makes these two pieces of jewelry available to Dr. Strange fans everywhere,"
With the Eye of Agamotto necklace and sling ring, let your imagination run wild. Use the enchanted ring to open a fiery portal to a new dimension filled with adventurous unknowns. Better yet, use the powerful Agamotto eye to seek the truth and gaze closer into the souls of those around you. Just remember: the magic is in your hands.
"These products are the real deal. They are both highly detailed and movie accurate to make them perfect for display, but also affordable enough to be worn for cosplay," stated Madock. "There are a lot of fakes on the market, ours is officially-licensed."
Each limited-edition Dr. Strange item also comes with a certificate of authenticity. The Eye of Agamotto necklace is made out of faux leather wrapped around solid rubber necklace inner. The pendant is made out of base metal, and the green eye is made out of a green translucent resin. The adjustable necklace, which is 32 inches in total length, also comes in 4 ¾ wide x 4 ¾ long x 3 1/8 high exclusive collectors box marked inside with the words "Marvel Doctor Strange" printed in gold foil. The Dr. Strange sling ring is two inches wide, comes in adjustable sizes and is made from a base metal with an antique bronze finish.
"The center of the necklace is composed of a synthetic stone which creates an incredible likeness to the movie version and really makes the piece pop," stressed Madock. "For anyone who is either a fan of the comic book or movie, we feel confident these are two items they'll appreciate and will want to add to their Marvel Comics collection."
Both items can be purchased at toynk.com (https://www.toynk.com/
ABOUT TOYNK: Toynk Toys was founded in 2001 and is now made up of pop culture fans who understand the growing "nerd" market and strive to bring the pop culture universe quality, relevant, and in demand products. The company has come a long way since its humble inception, first operating from a small apartment in Chicago. Today, the company's Addison, Illinois location boasts a 101,000 square foot facility—home to its offices, retail store and warehouse. The company remains centered on fun products. Of course, what couldn't be more enjoyable than a business selling costumes, toys and collectibles?
