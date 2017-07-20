 
News By Tag
* Eye of Agamotto
* Dr. Strange
* Marvel Comics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Addison
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Unleash Your Inner Sorcerer with Newly Released Jewelry Inspired by Marvel Comics' Dr. Strange

Toynk Toys is pleased to announce the release of the Eye of Agamotto necklace and sling ring famously worn by the superhero himself.
 
 
Eye of Agamotto
Eye of Agamotto
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Eye of Agamotto
* Dr. Strange
* Marvel Comics

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Addison - Illinois - US

ADDISON, Ill. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Becoming one with the ultimate wizard in Marvel Comics history has never been easier thanks to Toynk Toy's recent release of two popular Dr. Strange movie replicas, the Eye of Agamotto necklace and sling ring—two must-have items for cosplayers and fans of the legendary comic book character.

"On a happiness scale of 1 to 10, Toynk Toys is at an 11. We are simply thrilled to makes these two pieces of jewelry available to Dr. Strange fans everywhere," stated Dave Madoch, Toynk Toys' Director of Ecommerce.

With the Eye of Agamotto necklace and sling ring, let your imagination run wild. Use the enchanted ring to open a fiery portal to a new dimension filled with adventurous unknowns. Better yet, use the powerful Agamotto eye to seek the truth and gaze closer into the souls of those around you. Just remember: the magic is in your hands.

"These products are the real deal. They are both highly detailed and movie accurate to make them perfect for display, but also affordable enough to be worn for cosplay," stated Madock. "There are a lot of fakes on the market, ours is officially-licensed."

Each limited-edition Dr. Strange item also comes with a certificate of authenticity. The Eye of Agamotto necklace is made out of faux leather wrapped around solid rubber necklace inner. The pendant is made out of base metal, and the green eye is made out of a green translucent resin. The adjustable necklace, which is 32 inches in total length, also comes in 4 ¾ wide x 4 ¾ long x 3 1/8 high exclusive collectors box marked inside with the words "Marvel Doctor Strange" printed in gold foil. The Dr. Strange sling ring is two inches wide, comes in adjustable sizes and is made from a base metal with an antique bronze finish.

"The center of the necklace is composed of a synthetic stone which creates an incredible likeness to the movie version and really makes the piece pop," stressed Madock. "For anyone who is either a fan of the comic book or movie, we feel confident these are two items they'll appreciate and will want to add to their Marvel Comics collection."

Both items can be purchased at toynk.com (https://www.toynk.com/products/pre-order-doctor-strange-e...) as well as on a number of online mass market retail sites. Consumers can also pick them up in person at one of the many comic conventions where Toynk Toys exhibits. To see if Toynk Toys is coming to your neck of the woods, simply check out their list of upcoming shows on the main page of toynk.com.

ABOUT TOYNK:  Toynk Toys was founded in 2001 and is now made up of pop culture fans who understand the growing "nerd" market and strive to bring the pop culture universe quality, relevant, and in demand products. The company has come a long way since its humble inception, first operating from a small apartment in Chicago. Today, the company's Addison, Illinois location boasts a 101,000 square foot facility—home to its offices, retail store and warehouse. The company remains centered on fun products. Of course, what couldn't be more enjoyable than a business selling costumes, toys and collectibles? To learn more, visit www.toynk.com.
End
Source:Toynk Toys
Email:***@spotlightmediapros.com Email Verified
Phone:8436070212
Tags:Eye of Agamotto, Dr. Strange, Marvel Comics
Industry:Movies
Location:Addison - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nikki Gaskins News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share