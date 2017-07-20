News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Webinar: How To Get Your Retirement Account To Work Harder
This training is the 3rd in the Wealth Building Webinar series. The Webinar is free for all to attend live, but the recording will only be made available to members of the Wealth Building Webinar series.
Bernard, principal of ReSure LLC, focuses on empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their finances. That each of us is entitled to financial self-determination based on objective guidance is a core value of ReSure. ReSure can get you direct control of tax-advantaged retirement funds to invest in assets of your choice. ReSure can implement a range of financial strategies for clients, but for those that choose to get control of their money, ReSure provides the expertise to proceed successfully. Possessing credentials and licenses in many areas of finance, ReSure delivers comprehensive and integrated solutions.
Here's what Mr. Reisz will be covering in this training:
• The Investment Management Industry and its Impact on You
• Investment Strategy: What You're Being Sold and Not Being Told
• How Taxes Affect Your Wealth and ROI
• Beat the Taxman With Tax Advantaged Investment Vehicles
• How to Get Direct Control of Your Money to Beat the Market, Wall Street, and
Tax Collectors
All are invited to register and attend the live call for free, here is the registration link for the live webinar: https://zoom.us/
This training is the 3rd in the Wealth Building Webinar series. The Webinar is free for all to attend live but the recording will onky be made available to members of the Wealth Buildig Webinar series. You can find out more about Wealth Building Webinars at http://www.taxlienlady.com/
Contact
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
***@taxlienlady.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse