 
News By Tag
* Tax Lien Lady
* Wealth Building
* Joanne Musa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* East Stroudsburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Free Webinar: How To Get Your Retirement Account To Work Harder

This training is the 3rd in the Wealth Building Webinar series. The Webinar is free for all to attend live, but the recording will only be made available to members of the Wealth Building Webinar series.
 
 
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tax Lien Lady
* Wealth Building
* Joanne Musa

Industry:
* Investment

Location:
* East Stroudsburg - Pennsylvania - US

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Joanne Musa, CEO of TaxLienLady.com is hosting a special webinar with Bernard Reisz on Wednesday, August 2 at 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Savings time. The topic of this training is; "How to Get Your Retirement Account to Work Harder For You."

Bernard, principal of ReSure LLC, focuses on empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their finances. That each of us is entitled to financial self-determination based on objective guidance is a core value of ReSure. ReSure can get you direct control of tax-advantaged retirement funds to invest in assets of your choice. ReSure can implement a range of financial strategies for clients, but for those that choose to get control of their money, ReSure provides the expertise to proceed successfully. Possessing credentials and licenses in many areas of finance, ReSure delivers comprehensive and integrated solutions.

Here's what Mr. Reisz will be covering in this training:

• The Investment Management Industry and its Impact on You

• Investment Strategy: What You're Being Sold and Not Being Told

• How Taxes Affect Your Wealth and ROI

• Beat the Taxman With Tax Advantaged Investment Vehicles

• How to Get Direct Control of Your Money to Beat the Market, Wall Street, and
Tax Collectors

All are invited to register and attend the live call for free, here is the registration link for the live webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3f092018d7ee07607c24e00b...

This training is the 3rd in the Wealth Building Webinar series. The Webinar is free for all to attend live but the recording will onky be made available to members of the Wealth Buildig Webinar series. You can find out more about Wealth Building Webinars at http://www.taxlienlady.com/wealth-building-webinars/ and find out how you can have access to all of the Wealth Building Webinar recordings for less than the price of a cup of coffee a day.

Contact
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
***@taxlienlady.com
End
Source:
Email:***@taxlienlady.com Email Verified
Tags:Tax Lien Lady, Wealth Building, Joanne Musa
Industry:Investment
Location:East Stroudsburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tax Lien Lady.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share