Chewie's Video Club: Entertainment with a Purpose
Two kids creating educational YouTube videos for children through Animation, Claymation, Stop Motion, and Music.
Chewie's Video Club was created last November. Quintin says, "Emma had an idea for a YouTube Channel. She asked our Mom if we could start one. She already had a name for the channel and knew what kinds of videos that she wanted to make." Emma named the channel after her kitten, Chewie. She wanted to make kid-friendly videos, and a place where kids could have a happy and safe environment to watch videos.
Throughout their YouTube journey, Quintin and Emma, have noticed the different needs of their viewers. "There are a lot of YouTube Channels who target children, but if you watch a few of their videos, it becomes obvious that they aren't really making kids' videos. These videos may have children's characters in the video or thumbnail photo, but their content is really not appropriate for kids to watch." Chewie's Video Club does not want to be that type of kid's channel. They are determined to create entertainment with a purpose.
"We want to bring animation and education together, for a more educational and entertaining video experience."
Their first project, Chewie's Classroom, will focus on babies through pre-school or Kindergarten. It will be an animated learning channel featuring: nursery rhymes, alphabet, counting, colors, shapes, numbers, and more. They will be teaching children through music and songs.
Their second project is more of a fun and entertaining series using Claymation and Stop Motion filming techniques. In Chewie's Adventures, characters will go on fun adventures that always end up going awry, but have a warm-hearted solution in the end. These videos will focus on teaching children core values and good behaviors, like: Respect, Honesty, Dependability, Being A Good Friend, and more.
"We are so excited!" says Emma. They have recently lined up artists to begin creating their new content. "We have lined up excellent animators, musicians, Claymation and Stop Motion artists.", explained Quintin.
Chewie's Video Club is ready to begin production, but need some help from the public to get started. "Before we can get the ball rolling, we need the funding to do so." They have made a KickStarter campaign online to help get the necessary funding to assist in creating their first 10-12 animated videos. When backers contribute to their project, they are helping to share meaningful entertainment with children all over the world. In addition, backers can choose to receive rewards, such as, previewing the new content, t-shirts, and even being an animated character in one of their videos.
To find out more about their KickStarter project, it can be found at: https://goo.gl/
Leann Riffle
***@leannriffle.com
