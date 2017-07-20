 
"Speaking English with My Father" Just Published

 
LOS ANGELES - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Just released as an ebook is a new novel about the contemporary experience of young professional immigrants to Los Angeles.

         "Speaking English with My Father" is the story of 27-year-old Eun Pahk who moves from Seoul, South Korea to Los Angeles to work and live with her workaholic father. She's hoping to get close to him after years of distance between them--before it's too late. In LA, she navigates the corporate workplace on her own, makes friends, discovers devious co-workers, finds romance, and struggles with the complications of being the boss's daughter, all the while getting to know the father she'd almost given up on.

         "I wanted to write something that advanced ESL students could enjoy and others new to LA could relate to," said author Susan de la Vergne. "There's nothing on the market in this genre. It's kind of women's lit meets international cross-culture."

         The book is available directly from the distributor, Smashwords.com, and from other ebook retailers, including Apple iBooks, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo.

         For more information about "Speaking English with My Father," click http://www.SpeakingEnglishNovel.wordpress.com.

Author's email Susan de la Vergne: susan@susandelavergne.com

Contact
Susan de la Vergne
***@susandelavergne.com
End
Source:All-Out English
Email:***@susandelavergne.com Email Verified
Tags:Women S Fiction
Industry:Publishing
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
