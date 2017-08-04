 
August 2017





Fashion will shine at the 3rd annual Naturals in the City Expo

Sun-Shyne Enterprises will present an excellent fashion experience.To empower every woman of all races, social class and culture.
 
 
Sun-Shyne
Sun-Shyne
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun-Shyne Enterprises is set and ready to inspire you. Presenting a fashion experience at this year's Naturals in the City Hair, Health & Beauty Expo.

When: Sunday, August 13th

Where: Von Braun Huntsville Al, 700 Monroe St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801  (256) 533-1953

Time: 2-6pm CST.

Naturals in The City is a Hair, Health, & Beauty Expo dedicated to the empowerment of women through proper hair care, healthy dietary habits, and an active lifestyle. Through a series of events and initiatives, we promote an essential role in how to care for your hair and maintain a balanced life.

Sun  Shyne Enterprises INC is a business consulting and resource network agency.

For more information contact Sun-Shyne Enterprises - (636) 674-9639

sunshyneent@gmail.com

Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/SunShyne.EnterprisesInc/

https://www.instagram.com/sunshyneenterprisesinc/

Sun-Shyne Enterprises provides the following services.

Business Consulting Services
Brand Marketing and Advertising Services
Entertainment Resource Services and Networking Services
Health and Wellness Services
Fashion Industry Resource Services

