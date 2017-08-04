News By Tag
Fashion will shine at the 3rd annual Naturals in the City Expo
Sun-Shyne Enterprises will present an excellent fashion experience.To empower every woman of all races, social class and culture.
When: Sunday, August 13th
Where: Von Braun Huntsville Al, 700 Monroe St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 (256) 533-1953
Time: 2-6pm CST.
Naturals in The City is a Hair, Health, & Beauty Expo dedicated to the empowerment of women through proper hair care, healthy dietary habits, and an active lifestyle. Through a series of events and initiatives, we promote an essential role in how to care for your hair and maintain a balanced life.
Sun Shyne Enterprises INC is a business consulting and resource network agency.
For more information contact Sun-Shyne Enterprises - (636) 674-9639
sunshyneent@
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
Sun-Shyne Enterprises provides the following services.
Business Consulting Services
Brand Marketing and Advertising Services
Entertainment Resource Services and Networking Services
Health and Wellness Services
Fashion Industry Resource Services
Media Contact
Tim miller
2564341846
***@paradoxeast.com
