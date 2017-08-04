Fashion will shine at the 3rd annual Naturals in the City Expo

Sun-Shyne Enterprises will present an excellent fashion experience.To empower every woman of all races, social class and culture.

--is set and ready to inspire you. Presenting a fashion experience at this year'sNaturals in The City is a Hair, Health, & Beauty Expo dedicated to the empowerment of women through proper hair care, healthy dietary habits, and an active lifestyle. Through a series of events and initiatives, we promote an essential role in how to care for your hair and maintain a balanced life.Sun Shyne Enterprises INC is a business consulting and resource network agency.For more information contact Sun-Shyne Enterprises - (636) 674-9639sunshyneent@gmail.comSocial Mediahttps://www.facebook.com/SunShyne.EnterprisesInc/https://www.instagram.com/sunshyneenterprisesinc/Business Consulting ServicesBrand Marketing and Advertising ServicesEntertainment Resource Services and Networking ServicesHealth and Wellness ServicesFashion Industry Resource Services