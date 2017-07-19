Church of Scientology Celebrates "Freedom of Religion" for all Faiths

On July 22nd the Scientology Choir, guest singers and members of the local community came together in support of freedom of religion at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.

Judy Bechar, Soloist who performed at the "Night of the Arts for Human Rights"

-- Guests were treated to the 2nd Annual "Night of the Arts for Human Rights" concert, focusing on Human Rights Article 18, "Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion."The 22-person choir was joined by soloists Joe Yazbeck, who has performed with Broadway touring companies and Judy Bechar, an International singer. The Choir performed original songs by Mr. Rexford Essilfie from Ghana as well as other songs encouraging spiritual freedom, freedom of thought, and freedom to live in peace."The event was an all-inclusive community event. Its purpose was to raise awareness and increase acceptance of Human Rights and religious tolerance of all faiths," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.Guests also learned their human rights during the performance where Mr. Yazbeck read the audience their 30 rights laid out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to piano accompaniment. The Church of Scientology supports and educates others of their rights and inspires people to protect these rights of others."Music is an amazing vehicle. It transcends languages, borders and communicates to the heart and soul. We feel that acceptance of the diversity of people, and their religions will resolve much of what is happening in the world today – and a stable foundation of human rights is the building block of it all. The Scientology Choir is honored to have performed for this cause," said Linda Ferguson, Executive Director of the Choir.The 22-person Scientology choir is a blend of performers from across the world, including Canada, France, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey, Broadway and Beyond singing duo, will perform the next concert in the Center on August 19th.For more information about the upcoming event or the Scientology Information Center please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo caption: Ms. Judy Bechar, International singer performed as a soloist at the "Night of Music for Human Rights," on July 22nd in honor of Human Rights Article 18, "Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion." She was also joined by soloist Joe Yazbeck and the Church of Scientology Choir (also shown here). The performance took place at the Church of Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.