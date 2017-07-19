News By Tag
Turn Knowledge Into Action - Move Forward To Achieve Your Goals
Have you ever attended an informative seminar, workshop, or listened to a really great sermon, then left feeling inspired and motivated? Then a few days later you still hadn't implemented lessons learned from what you heard?
Stop Procrastinating!
What have you been meaning to do? What activities have you placed on the back burner, all because of the excuse "I don't have enough time"!
I promise you, that if you took an honest assessment of your day, and how you spend the hours you are given, you can probably identify some time wasters.
Just think about it, how many hours a day do you spend watching television, or engaging in mindless chatter over the telephone? How often do you text meaningless things, without even thinking about it. How much time do you spend on activities that serve no purpose what so ever.
If you were to conduct a "time audit" if you will, you may surprise yourself by discovering time that you didn't think you had. And then we complain that we don't have the time to pursue our dreams, and so we settle for less than what we want, and much less than what we deserve.
Do you live your life in color?
Now what do I mean by that? Well, what I mean is this? Colors represent life, activity and movement. Are you actively pursuing your dreams with vigor, passion, and excitement? Or are your dreams lying dormant, waiting to be activated. Living in color is synonymous with living your ideal life with passion. You deserve a life that is full, and rich, and colorful. You have the right to enjoy all of the colors of the spectrum. Don't settle for a life that is mundane, or the black and white.
Stop waiting. Start pursuing. Put to use the knowledge you've gained, so that you can reap the rewards of your investment.
There is no better time than now, so stop putting it off.
...Train to become a great coach...
Learn more at http://www.drjackijones.com
