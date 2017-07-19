News By Tag
Amidst Steep Rise in Incidence of Lice, Lice Experts Advises Go Natural
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service reports that it is getting a record number of calls in the Columbus area. Many folks have tried to eradicate the lice using chemical treatments which have failed and there are many for reasons for that.
"Increasingly, we are seeing clients who have used chemical products, and still have live bugs which is cause for concern," according to Beck. "Today's head lice have morphed into creatures that are now called"super-
Evidence is mounting to support this. Walk into any drug store in the country and you are likely to see considerable shelf space dedicated to head lice chemical treatments, much to the consternation of these and other head lice experts. The owners of LiceDoctors.com, a leading national head lice treatment service, have long maintained that common chemical treatments for head lice removal, which are known as pediculicides, are becoming less effective in eradicating head lice. If individuals require head lice eradication, they should conduct some due diligence on their own behalf regarding the different treatment methodologies.
The National Pediculosis Association in Newton, Massachusetts, www.headlice.org, the leading public advocacy organization in the US, has a web site that lists several studies showing lice resistance to a variety of pediculicides. Fran Altschuler, president of the organization, stated at a conference in Stockholm that, "while chemical treatments, pediculicides, and broad spectrum antibiotics develop resistance and potentially adverse health effects, nothing compares to the kindness of a comb."
The Center for Disease Control in Australia (CDC) released a finding that increasing resistance of lice to (chemical) products and concerns about toxicity and side effects supports possible changes in lice treatment recommendations. Examples include changes from chemical treatment to non-chemical lice treatments including occlusive head lice products, as well as combing.
In addition, 2 years ago, a group of scientists under the direction of Dr. Yoon at Southern Illinois Universtiy completed a large scale study revealing that these resistent lice are present across the country in at least 46 states.
LiceDoctors uses a combination of occlusion (suffocation)
"Our treatments are 100% safe and 100% effective," states Sokoloff, "Since families who use chemical head lice treatment products often end up trying a variety to get one to work, and often end up missing school and work, and spin their wheels doing loads of laundry, it often is less expensive to call a professional lice removal service as soon as you first discover head lice in your child."
According to Beck, the incident is going to continue to rise over the summer months. "That is what has happened in every one of the 20 years that I have been treating families. As children play together informally or at camp, they transmit lice to their friends. That is why it is important for us to get the word out to parents that there are safer, more effective ways to get rid of head lice than applying chemical treatments."
LiceDoctors can be reached in the Columbus area at 614-929-2385. In Ohio, LiceDoctors also makes house calls to Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Toledo and the company can be reached at 800-224-2537.
LiceDoctors has treated over 300,000 clients successfully and has an "A" rating with the Better BusinessBureau. https://www.licedoctors.com/
