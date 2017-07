Capital Media Group Inc separates from 12Stones Media Group LLC

Contact

David Holden

Capital Media Group Inc

info@cmghd.com David HoldenCapital Media Group Inc

-- Capital Media Group Inc has separated from 12Stones Media Group LLC. Capital Media Group will no longer be producing, distributing or developing television or video content on behalf of 12Stones Media Group.For all business correspondence and questions regarding invoices and existing production and distribution contracts with 12Stones please contact a 12Stones Media Group representative directly.Capital Media Group Inc will continue to produce award winning national television content under our existing broadcast properties along with providing our clients with video production, graphics, animation and distribution services."We are expanding our educational healthcare production and distribution this year as well as developing a new documentary series for public television national distribution"says David Holden, Capital Media Group's CEO. "Capital Media Group Inc is known for our exceptional production quality and customer service and we look forward to many more exciting growth opportunities."Capital Media Group Inc is an integrated media agency providing award winning television content to TV and media platforms around the world. The programming goals for Capital Media Group Inc are to educate and empower viewers with trustworthy content that addresses important issues. Learn more by visiting http://www.cmghd.com