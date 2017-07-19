News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Consecutus Quarter 2 Figures Again Beat Estimates
Consecutus quarter 2 figures have beaten their estimates by 14% adding to their quarter 1 figure increase of 11%.
Again, the majority of the increase in growth came primarily from their retail client base which accounted for some 9% of the 14% increase seen.
"These quarter 2 figures have set us up very nicely for the second half of the year which is invariably our best two quarters. The growth in our retail clients' sector is very satisfying indeed as we have recently focused a lot of attention to it and the figures speak for themselves,"
"After quarter 1's increase we upwardly adjusted the figures for quarter 2 to allow for an 8% increase, so to see 14% on the books has us all very excited for quarters 3 and 4. Quarter 3 has already started very well and we look forward to carrying this momentum through to year-end," Jenkins added.
Consecutus Capital announced that a review of their expected quarter 3 and quarter 4 figures is currently taking place and they will release these figures very soon.
Visit us at http://www.consecutus.com
Our reputation has been built on being able to offer our worldwide client base opportunities that extend beyond their geographical boundaries. Our proven research to market conditions is key to our success, and that of our clients, regardless of their location.
Contact
+852 3008 5691
info@consecutus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse