Beware: Lice Season is Upon Us
LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service of Chicago reports that the area is in the midst of peak lice season which results in an uptick in the incidence. Parents need to be aware of signs of head lice to try to identify it as early as possible.
Lice are ubiquitous and therefore it is practically impossible to prevent a child from being exposed to children who have head lice. Yes, lice have become that prevalent! In fact, so commonplace is this problem, that lice is the second leading cause of school absenteeism and nearly 12 million children report having incidences, suggesting that there are more that go unreported.
What are the options for parents? We want our children to socialize with other children, in fact, we now know how healthy that is. On the other hand, many parents live in fear that their children will contract had lice. If and when they do come home with lice, parents are often unequipped to eradicate the lice. After all, the bugs rush around the head, making them hard to catch, and the lice eggs (nits) blend into the hair making them hard to distinguish. It takes a trained eye and an effective protocol to eliminate lice.
Elyse J of Evanston says, "My boys love camp. It is a highlight of their year. The problem is we get word every week that another camper has a case of lice. This year we were among the chosen to get lice and my doctor rescued us by recommending LiceDoctors."
LiceDoctors Lice Removal, the laregest in-home professional lice treatment service in the area reports that this has been a busy summer for them. The company has been treating families for over 20 years and says that this year is showing an unusual number of cases. According to owner, Karen Sokoloff, "We never know why some summers are busier than others. This summer there are just more cases than usual. All it takes are a couple of kids at a camp or pool with head lice and before you know, lots of kids have it. Lice are spread with head to head contact, and summer months are prime time. We have treated over 300,000 clients so we have a large base of comparison. This summer is a big one for head lice cases."
LiceDoctors has staff of experienced technicians who are dispatched to homes of affected families. The technician spends a couple of hours going through a step-by-step, all natural process which eliminates the lice and nits. The company is the only one in Illinois with a medical doctor on staff, Dr. Stepehn Beck.
According to Sokoloff, "We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Beck as our medical director. He saw a need for a pesticide-free and effective solution to head lice two decades ago as the lice had become resistant to chemicals and the products no longer worked. His treatment is copyrighted and we are the only lice treatment service who has access to it. The treatment works every time and has worked on over 300,000 clients--an unmatched track record."
Sokoloff goes on to say, "Head lice have been around for millions of years. They are not going away. The best thing you can do to help protect your child is to use a gel or spray protective coating over the hair as that makes it harder for the lice to adhere to the hair. If your child goes on a playdate or after the camp day, bring him or her outside to the bright light and check for head lice and nits. The nits are translucent and are stuck to the hair. Then go ahead and enjoy the summer!"
LiceDoctors can be reached in the Chicago area at 312-765-7266. In Illinois, the company also makes house calls in Central Illinois and in Metro East. The web site is https://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
