Industry News





Mykavelli signs an Exclusive Publishing deal with LRL Pinnacle Music Group LLC

Hype man and producer Mykavelli known for being the life of the party takes his career to the next level. After mastering the science of crafting beats he has gotten a handle on the pen writing his first hit titled "Bounce Back"
 
 
Debut Single "BOUNCE BACK"
ATLANTA - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Mykavelli signed an Exclusive Publishing Deal with LRL Pinnacle Music Group and is excited to be apart of the team.

Born and raised in St .Louis the native producer/recording artist Mykavelli is best known for his contributions to independent buzz records such as "Salute Me" by Tali Blanco and Tech N9ne, as well as by Truth (AKA Trouble) featuring Lil Wyte's "The Audition." Also getting his start into working with Alonzo "Zo" Lee (The TrakStarz) who's worked with Chingy, Britney Spears, Ludacris, Usher, Janet Jackson His work was enough to garner him a meeting with the prestigious Def Jam Records and has allowed him the opportunity to showcase production for several major label artists. Quincy Taylor ''Big Heff'' (VP of the Nerve Djs CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Stars Entertainment) has been very instrumental with Mykavelli and with the help of Nerve Djs his single ''Bounce Back'' has given great response in regards to the record. His debut single is scheduled to be released on all major online distribution sites mid August 2017.

###

About LRL Pinnacle Music Group LLC

LRL Pinnacle Music Group is a full-scale music publishing company; owned by GRAMMY Pro, Lashell V. Lane, who is also a member of The Recording Academy & The National Association of Record Industry Professionals (NARIP).

For bookings, contact admin@lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com.

