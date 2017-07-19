News By Tag
Stratigent Joins the Domo Partner Program
Global independent marketing analytics consultancy, Stratigent, an Ebiquity company, partners with Domo to help brands optimize business performance with real-time data.
Stratigent advises the world's largest brands on building the appropriate strategy for digital transformation, optimizing marketing investments, selecting the optimal marketing technology stack, and creating the most effective marketing mix across channels. Stratigent has a partner network of more than 100 leading technology vendors to match brands with the technology and solutions needed to reach their business goals and objectives.
As a cloud-based platform, Domo makes it easy to transform the way business is managed by getting data into the hands of everyone across the organization from the CEO to the front line worker. Until Domo, there was no easy way for brands to make sense of the numerous streams of data exploding across the business.
With Domo, Stratigent clients can view data from multiple data systems – such as web analytics, search engine marketing data, social media, traditional media spend and combine that with other information from across the organization for a more holistic understanding of marketing's impact on the business.
Both Stratigent and Domo have extensive experience in supporting organizations across a wide variety of industries.
Maigari Jinkiri, chief revenue officer for Ebiquity North America comments, "By joining forces with Domo, we are able to continue providing first-class advisement and support on the most innovative and noteworthy solutions available to brands today. We only partner with those vendors that truly meet the need of the evolving industry and are thrilled to be working with Domo."
Mark Dillon, senior vice president of channels at Domo said, "The Domo platform gives forward looking partners like Stratigent a solution to deliver more value to both their marketing clients and more broadly throughout the organization. We value partnering with experts like Stratigent in helping companies realize data's role in transforming the way business is managed."
ABOUT STRATIGENT
Stratigent, founded in 2002 and an Ebiquity company since 2013, is a world-leading, technology-enabled, independent consultancy, specializing in marketing and media analytics. We help more than 80 of the top 100 brands worldwide utilize data, tools, analysis, and insights to make better (and more informed) media and marketing decisions. Brands worldwide use our expertise and objective data insights to create strategic business plans, optimize marketing programs, and navigate an evolving marketing landscape to achieve success. Visit us at http://www.stratigent.com
Contact
Lauren Gelecke
Director of Marketing, Ebiquity-North America
***@ebiquity.com
