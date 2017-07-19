News By Tag
Fusion Art Announces the Winners of the "Natural World" International Online Art Exhibition
For this competition artists and photographers, were encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of the Natural World. The theme included any art and photography that depicted elements of the natural world. Natural and/or geographical objects and environments, wildlife, or anything that was from nature and/or not created by or substantially altered by man. The artwork could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit their best representational or non-representational art and photography.
The "Natural World" Best in Show winners are Cher Anderson for her Acrylic on Board, "The Hunter" and John Moses for his Archival Pigment Print, "Half Dome illuminated."
Both Cher and John are Fusion Art's Featured Artists for the month of July 2017 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are also invited to participate in Fusion Art's 2nd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs, CA, in November 2017.
Other award winners include Second Place winners, Margaret Adams for her oil painting, "Gregorian Cliffs" and Marcia Berg Haskell for her digital photograph, "Spillway." Third Place awards were given to Darren Sears for his oil on canvas, "Refugium" and Tommy Crane for his digital photograph, "Textured."
The remaining finalists in the exhibition, including four Honorable Mention winners – Dana Newman, Carrie Baxter, Angela Jones and Kathy Brady - all exemplified uniquely creative talents and we are honored to showcase their artwork on the Fusion Art website.
The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Austria, Korea, Singapore and Australia. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website until July 31, 2017.
Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in hundreds of press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art's website: http://fusionartps.com/
