News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Completes Renovations
Oceanfront Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida Announces New Upgrades
The renovations include new carpeting and seating areas as well as incorporating wood elements into the new seating and tables to keep with the tiki theme. Lush foliage such as bamboo, palms, and hibiscus help retain the tropical oasis theme along with decorating both hallways and walkways. Enhancements also include the addition of miniature and giant tikis and an indoor/outdoor pond featuring giant Koi.
By December 2017, all guest rooms will have new, high impact, wind resistant sliding doors. New, high strength aluminum railings will be replacing the current solid walls on balconies to provide unobstructed views. Guest rooms have received special attention with upgraded mattresses, cozy comforters, and soft carpet. New artwork, window treatments and accent furniture pieces have also been added to enhance the guest rooms.
Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, states, "We are very excited to complete this phase of our renovations. The new upgrades tie in with our tiki theme while still providing the utmost comfort to our guests. We have received many compliments on our upgrades and look forward to sharing our new look with our guests."
This oceanfront hotel never charges a resort fee. The affordable rates include many amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi internet access, a daily hot buffet breakfast, a daily cocktail hour, free parking, and a daily newspaper. Along with these many amenities, the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn provides easy beach access combined with gorgeous views. The beach access is just footsteps away from the rooms.
Lansberry adds, "We have the luxury of being located right on the beach so our guests don't have to travel far to sink their feet in the sand. Families with young children appreciate the close proximity to the beach."
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn offers a variety of room options to accommodate all types of travelers. Standard guest rooms include two queen beds with a microwave, mini-refrigerator, and coffee maker. Rooms with efficiencies include a kitchenette with a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and coffee-maker along with utensils and pots and pans. Connecting rooms are also available. The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn welcomes solo travelers, families, and groups. Traders, the on-site restaurant offers a complimentary hot breakfast buffet each morning for registered guests. Affordable lunch and dinner options are also offered at this tropical restaurant with a variety of dishes to suit even the youngest of travelers. Menu choices include the signature, Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, chicken, prime rib, steaks, seafood, and desserts. Grilled cheese, hot dogs, and pizza are also available.
Located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is in close proximity to signature attractions including the Daytona International Speedway, the Museum of Arts and Sciences (MOAS), the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell, and the Tanger Outlets. To reserve a room, travelers are encouraged to call 1-800-258-8454 or book direct at https://bwakutiki.com/
Media Contact
Best Western Aku Tiki Inn
1-800-258-8454
blaine@bwakutiki.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse