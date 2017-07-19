News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Valencia Gardens Health Care Center Celebrates Residents 100th Birthday
Skilled Nursing Facility in Riverside, CA, Celebrates Residents 100th Birthday!
"We are excited to have celebrated such a huge mile stone for one of our residents and share it with our community. Our team and residents had a wonderful time enjoying, food, games, music, family, and friends all celebrating Connie Rangel. We hope everyone had a wonderful time and we thank everyone who came out!" Haroldsen
Visit Valencia Gardens Health Care Center, (http://www.valenciagardenshealth.com/
Contact
Valencia Gardens Health Care Center
***@nahci.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse