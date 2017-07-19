 
Industry News





Valencia Gardens Health Care Center Celebrates Residents 100th Birthday

Skilled Nursing Facility in Riverside, CA, Celebrates Residents 100th Birthday!
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- On Monday July 17th 2017, Valencia Gardens Health Care Center, located in Riverside, California, threw a successful 100th birthday party for one of their residents, Connie Rangel. The Mayor of Riverside, Rusty Baily, was in attendance along with the Riverside Fire Chief, who lighted 100 candles for the birthday girl. It was an eventful day and quit the celebration for not only Valencia Gardens Health Care Center and Connie but the entire Riverside Community.  With over 400 guests that included family, friends, and members of the community, there was music, dancing, food, and games. The Valencia Gardens Administrator Brian Haroldsen, was extremely happy with the turnout and hopes everyone had a wonderful time.

"We are excited to have celebrated such a huge mile stone for one of our residents and share it with our community. Our team and residents had a wonderful time enjoying, food, games, music, family, and friends all celebrating Connie Rangel. We hope everyone had a wonderful time and we thank everyone who came out!"  Haroldsen

Visit Valencia Gardens Health Care Center, (http://www.valenciagardenshealth.com/)

