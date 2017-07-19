News By Tag
PawsAdmin brings intuitive technology to pet business owners
With PawsAdmin, owners can manage their business anywhere, with tools such as online booking, pet wellness/status dashboards, appointment scheduling and invoicing, and advanced marketing powered by artificial intelligence.
"Our mission is to create a software that has a deep understanding of a pet company's needs and make it affordable and incredibly easy to use. Complex features are only roadblocks if they are difficult to use." Stated co-founder, Chris Vigder, a former Amazon engineer, and co-founder Sarah Ge, a former business analyst and award-winning pet business owner.
"We used to spend hours everyday to locate notes, dates, records. We then spent days putting together marketing data to attract customers. Bringing on new staff was a strenuous process. Many of the pet software we tried was simply incompatible with our business. It had an impact on the morale of the staff and making mistakes was almost inevitable. We saw a pressing need for PawsAdmin." said Sarah.
With PawsAdmin, pet business owners will hopefully finally have the software that meets their end to end needs so they can focus more of their valuable time on our four legged furry friends.
About PawsAdmin.com
http://www.pawsadmin.com is a tech start-up headquartered in Calgary, Canada, serving pet companies worldwide.
