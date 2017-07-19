 
News By Tag
* Pet
* Pet Software
* Pet Program
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

PawsAdmin brings intuitive technology to pet business owners

 
 
pawsadmin
pawsadmin
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pet
Pet Software
Pet Program

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Calgary - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
Websites

CALGARY, Alberta - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The global pet service industry has grown significantly, however the technology to power the businesses - your local groomers, daycare centres, overnight boarding facilities, hydrotherapy rehab centres - has not. The lack of intuitive technology adds strains to the already stressful daily operations, which takes away time spent looking after our pets. PawsAdmin.com has launched a mobile, tablet friendly platform to provide a solution, alleviating the burden of day-to-day management, long term strategic planning, and customer engagement and marketing.

With PawsAdmin, owners can manage their business anywhere, with tools such as online booking, pet wellness/status dashboards, appointment scheduling and invoicing, and advanced marketing powered by artificial intelligence.

"Our mission is to create a software that has a deep understanding of a pet company's needs and make it affordable and incredibly easy to use. Complex features are only roadblocks if they are difficult to use." Stated co-founder, Chris Vigder, a former Amazon engineer, and co-founder Sarah Ge, a former business analyst and award-winning pet business owner.

"We used to spend hours everyday to locate notes, dates, records. We then spent days putting together marketing data to attract customers. Bringing on new staff was a strenuous process. Many of the pet software we tried was simply incompatible with our business. It had an impact on the morale of the staff and making mistakes was almost inevitable. We saw a pressing need for PawsAdmin." said Sarah.

With PawsAdmin, pet business owners will hopefully finally have the software that meets their end to end needs so they can focus more of their valuable time on our four legged furry friends.

About PawsAdmin.com

http://www.pawsadmin.com is a tech start-up headquartered in Calgary, Canada, serving pet companies worldwide.

Contact
PawsAdmin.com
***@pawsadmin.com
End
Source:PawsAdmin
Email:***@pawsadmin.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share