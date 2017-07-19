News By Tag
Boys & Girls Clubs Honor Staff and Board Members at Annual Event
63rd Board of Directors and Officers Installed at annual event
Nathan Llorin, 2017 Youth of the Year, administered the service oath to the 2017-2018 board, with executive positions held by new Board Chair P. Robert Page, Wells Fargo Bank; Immediate Past Board Chair Nancy Mayerson, Mayerson Marketing & Public Relations; Vice Chair Theodore J. Schneider, Schneiders & Associates, L.L.P.; Treasurer Veronica Quintana, CBIZ MHM, LLC; Secretary Robert L. Sills, youth advocate and Martin T. Laurie, Commander Master Chief at NBVC, as a liaison to the board.
Executive committee members include Sean L. Leonard, S.L. Leonard & Associates; Don Facciano, youth advocate; Michael Barber, Santa to the Sea Half Marathon; Richard Duarte, youth advocate and Ronald J. Rowen, RJR & Associates.
Board members installed include Dr. Cynthia Azari, Oxnard College; Dr. Catherine Chien, Oxnard Children's Dental; Danielle Everson, Clark*Everson Law; Lisa Marmion, Saalex Solutions; Alison Norris, Norris Consulting Services; Michael Orman, Ojai Community Bank; Carmen Ramos-Soriano, City National Bank; Chief Andrew Salinas, Port Hueneme Police Department; Gregory Siuta, Booz Allen Hamilton; Evan Scott, Union Bank; Dr. Jennifer Twyford, California Lutheran University; Rigoberto Vargas, Ventura County Public Health; Michael Vasalos, CBC Credit Union; Anthony Volante, youth advocate and David R. Wellik, Citizens Business Bank.
Sean Leonard received the Board Member of the Year Award for going above and beyond to help the organization reach its goals, while Theodore J. Schneider was honored with the Rookie Board Member of the Year Award for the devotion and service he has given in his first year as a board member. Other awards included a Helping Hand Award, given to Rigoberto Vargas and the From the Heart Award presented to Don Facciano.
Honors were also given to board members who celebrated five or more years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs. Danielle Everson, Lisa Marmion and David Wellik each received the five-year service to youth award, while Ron Rowen was awarded a 10-year service to youth award.
Additional staff honors were presented to Maryam Wasa, Sean Steinacher, Max Pineda, Monique Garcia, Marcos Rodriguez and Diana Tapia for embodying BGCOP's core values of Caring, Excellence, Communication, Innovation, Leadership and Accountability. The Most Valuable Professional Awards were given to Laura Flores and John Kelly.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 12 public school program sites, 1 club site in Nyeland Acres, 1 site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20.00 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually. For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit www.BGCOP.org.
