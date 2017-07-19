 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

First Time Home Buyer Workshop Hosted by Red Team Real Estate

First time and second chance home buyers learn about the home buying process.
 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Red Team Real Estate is hosting a free home buying workshop for first-time or second-chance homebuyers on Saturday, July 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday's workshop will take place at 909 W. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 2, Fort Worth, TX 76104. Anyone interested in learning the ins and outs of the home buying process is encouraged to attend.

The no-obligation workshop features industry professionals, Michael Mayes, Owner/Agent, Red Team Real Estate and Paul Duane, Mortgage Loan Originator, MiMutual Mortgage.

"We've spoken with many people who want to purchase a home but think they are too far away from making that dream a reality. Our Lease Now, Buy Later workshop allows current renters to gather information and make a plan, so when they are ready to move forward they are confident candidates. After attending our workshop some attendees find they are closer to home ownership than they realized." said Michael Mayes, Owner of Red Team Real Estate. "The idea of buying a home is intimidating, especially for first-time buyers or those who may have fallen on hard times in the past. We enjoy talking about the home buying process, providing this free workshop to the community is a win-win."

Attendees have the opportunity to learn about all aspects of the home buying process, including the true picture of renting vs buying, budgeting, savings tips, credit repair, securing mortgage financing, working with a Realtor, homeowners insurance, property taxes, closing cost expectations, and loan programs aimed to assist new and experienced home buyers.

Breakfast is provided for attendees by MiMutual Mortgage who will also be on hand to answer questions about available financing options including, FHA, Conventional, USDA, VA Loans, and more.

  For more information, visit www.RedTeamRealEstate.com or register online (https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?...). You may also call or email Jennifer Wilson at jwilson@RedTeamDFW.com or 817.921.3545 with any questions.

About Red Team Real Estate

Red Team Real Estate, established in 2012 and led by Michael Mayes, provides professional client-centric service by experienced agents dedicated to your needs. Located on the historic Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth, we focus on the best interest of our clients in each and every transaction. We are dedicated to the development of long-term client relationships! Let Red Team handle all of your residential and commercial sales, leasing services, property management, and real estate investments! Learn more at www.RedTeamRealEstate.com.

Click to Share