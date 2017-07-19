Country(s)
Lynn Briggs Longtime Voice of Smooth Jazz in Dallas Nominated for Texas Radio Hall of Fame
Briggs' golden voice has graced the airwaves for more than 30 years. Honored with the prestigious "Billboard Magazine's On-Air Personality of the Year", and "Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame" awards, Briggs' has worked in many of the largest markets in the country, from Los Angeles to New York City and alongside icons and legends, such as Quincy Jones and Stevie Wonder. "I am pleased, honored and humbled to be nominated for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame Award," says Briggs. "Thanks to the board members for recognizing my commitment to excellence. I would also like to salute all this year's nominees who have made outstanding contributions to the radio/broadcasting community. I am truly grateful for this opportunity to be added to the ranks of so many that I admire." Briggs has also worked with several non-profit organizations, including the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Currently, Briggs can be heard mid-days on Santa Barbara's K- LITE 101.7. She is also a principal with TMG Las Vegas Marketing where she heads the company's entertainment division.
The Texas Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of broadcasting greats in the Lone Star State. This year's induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 4th at Noon at the Texas Broadcasting Museum of Broadcasting and Communications located at 416 E. Main Street, Kilgore, TX 75663. For more information, visit www.txmbc.org.
