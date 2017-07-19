News By Tag
IRONSCALES Announces Andy Sceats as Director of Business Development and Sales
Veteran Business Development Expert to Help Anti-Phishing Leader Further Expand into International Markets
"The U.K is one of the world's most targeted nations for phishing scams and ransomware,"
Andy Sceats brings over 30 years of IT experience to IRONSCALES, serving in various executive roles at innovative companies in the security, networking and telecommunications industries. He possesses a significant depth of knowledge across IT and security organizations, within enterprise and government agencies, globally.
IRONSCALES provides a multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to today's sophisticated email phishing attacks. By combining human awareness training with automatic incident response, automatic remediation and real-time automated actionable intelligence sharing, IRONSCALES reduces the time from phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from months to seconds, by significantly reducing the workload on incident responders.
"I'm convinced that perimeter security will remain the first line of defense for government and enterprise of all sizes for years to come," said Sceats, "I'm excited to join a company taking email phishing awareness and security to the next level."
IRONSCALES email security products include:
• IronTraps - Automated email phishing incident response
• IronSights - Anti-impersonation & spoofing email security
• Federation - Actionable email phishing intelligence sharing
• IronSchool - Advanced employee simulation & experiential learning
To request a free trial of IRONSCALES' security products, click here. For more information on IRONSCALES, visit http://www.ironscales.com and follow @ironscales on Twitter.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is the leader in anti-email phishing technologies. Using a multi-layered and automated approach to prevent, detect and respond to today's sophisticated email phishing attacks, IRONSCALES expedites the time from phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from months to seconds, by significantly reducing the workload on incident responders. Headquartered in Raanana, Israel, IRONSCALES was founded by a team of security researchers, IT and penetration testing experts, as well as specialists in the field of effective interactive training, in response to the phishing epidemic that today costs companies millions of dollars annually. It was incubated at the 8200 EISP, the top program for cyber security ventures, founded by alumni of the Israel Defense Forces' elite Intelligence Technology unit.
