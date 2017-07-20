 

July 2017
CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client Corent Technology on Recent Global Partnership

 
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, congratulates its client Corent Technology on its partnership with Pulsant, a UK provider of hybrid cloud solutions.

The partnership allows Pulsant and US-based Corent to deliver a more effective and comprehensive cloud service to customers. While Pulsant can effectively determine the readiness of a business looking to migrate to the cloud with Corent's automation tools, Corent is able to help that customer take its existing application portfolio and move it to the new cloud-based infrastructure.

This partnership enables customers of Pulsant and Corent to benefit from a much-improved cloud experience that minimizes the number of involved suppliers and takes the pain out of the migration process.

"Corent has emerged as the leader in SaaS migration and enablement," says Don Schiavone, Corent's coach with CEO Coaching International. "This partnership confirms Corent's unique value-proposition and enables Pulsant to leapfrog its competitors by offering the most cost-effective and fastest cloud migration offering on the market.

Jeremy Neal, UK manager, Corent Technology, says: "The deal allows us to help make cloud migration much easier for businesses across all sectors — something we've always been passionate about and believe will only become more important as time goes on. Pulsant has been one of our top targets and we're very pleased this partnership is now in place."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit:  http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

