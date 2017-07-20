Country(s)
CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client Corent Technology on Recent Global Partnership
The partnership allows Pulsant and US-based Corent to deliver a more effective and comprehensive cloud service to customers. While Pulsant can effectively determine the readiness of a business looking to migrate to the cloud with Corent's automation tools, Corent is able to help that customer take its existing application portfolio and move it to the new cloud-based infrastructure.
This partnership enables customers of Pulsant and Corent to benefit from a much-improved cloud experience that minimizes the number of involved suppliers and takes the pain out of the migration process.
"Corent has emerged as the leader in SaaS migration and enablement,"
Jeremy Neal, UK manager, Corent Technology, says: "The deal allows us to help make cloud migration much easier for businesses across all sectors — something we've always been passionate about and believe will only become more important as time goes on. Pulsant has been one of our top targets and we're very pleased this partnership is now in place."
