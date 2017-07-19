News By Tag
Milestones and millstones in the history of comics
BearManor Media announces the release of Oh My God They Printed That?! by Carson Demmans.
No history of comics could fairly rank the milestones without first acknowledging the millstones. Who knew that iconic artists such as Jack Kirby, Bill Ward, and writer Otto Binder once conjured racist and sexist depictions of Wonder Woman, Li'l Abner, Captain Marvel, and Luke Cage? Back then, stereotypes were dynamo tropes.
Since their invention, comics tried to reflect on life, but today some refract into laughs. The Unattractive relics from the past now demonstrate a record of bigoted and chauvinistic ideas with embarrassing and bizarre characters that included females tagged as "beautiful and dumb" and Blacks pictured as semi-literate jive-talkin' street people.
Carson Demmans' funny and thought-provoking book showcases sections about Blacks, Women, Native Americans, Asians, Hispanics, and a final section that contains stories so offensive that they are unclassifiable. Beware of the raw clichés, but prepare to be amazed.
Illustrated with reprinted comic books stories, cover art, and panels, along with original art.
About the authors: Carson Demmans' is author of You Might Be from Saskatchewan If . . . (Vol. 1-2), Jason of New York Horror Stories, Strange Saskatchewan, and Mr. Brown's Bad Saskatchewan Vacation. His career also includes magazine articles and cartoons, newspaper comic strips, comic books, greeting cards, and novelty items.
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
