Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Trust dental Care at the Vanguard with Artificial Intelligence

 
 
TIJUANA, Mexico - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- We pride ourselves in using only the best top tier technology when it comes to meeting your dental expectations. That's why we fully rely on Sirona and Cerec technology, the top brand in dental implants technology in the world. In order to provide you with a painless, effective and long lasting treatment, we now use the Sirona Sidexis 4, a machine that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist the doctor on the best way to treat your particular case with 0% margin of error.

The machine sends and receives EHRs (Electronic Health Record) from the American healthcare system in order to continually keep improving on dental procedures that are comparable to yours. When a doctor does not have access to all the information on a patient's medical or genetic history, it severely compromises his/her ability to accurately diagnose and prescribe appropriate treatment. With EHRs containing a full record of patient history, the margin of error can be reduced.

But collecting and storing medical data with EHR systems is only the first step. Technologists, medical experts, and developers are already working on introducing artificial intelligence into medical software products. EHRs are slowly moving towards that goal by implementing certain features mandated by the meaningful use program such as automatic alerts for tests, vaccinations etc. Nevertheless, true artificial intelligence can allow doctors to deliver quality healthcare more effectively and efficiently.

Incorporating Artificial Intelligence into EHR systems can solve the biggest problem doctors will have to face tomorrow: how to parse actionable insights from mountains of data. Any person born in the last decade probably has years of medical data stored in an EHR somewhere. When that person needs treatment, the challenge is to be able to find information that is relevant to the current medical problem out of millions of irrelevant data points. AI can significantly help under the circumstances. An AI tool will also be able to go through information faster than humans and deliver actionable insights with a higher confidence level than today's comparatively dumb systems.

Another area where AI can help is in situations which require the cooperation of multiple specialists. Doctors have to continually make decisions from which there are no points of return. This is why a second or third opinion is generally solicited from colleagues or other specialists before embarking on risky treatments.

Coordinating care and communicating accurately can become difficult when multiple individuals are involved, each using a different EHR product. Software with built-in AI will be able to catch any diagnosis or treatment errors that are frequently caused due to miscommunication or lack of access to data. Artificial intelligence can reduce delays, minimize errors and provide meaningful data faster than is possible by humans alone.

Trust Dental Care uses Sirona software products that are at the forefront of innovation and interoperability. As new medical technologies are developed, they can be updated so you can always be sure the procedure you'll get is up to date.

Other technology used by our clinic includes the 2D/3D hybrid X-ray units Orthophos XG 3D. The Sirona ORTHOPHOS XG 3D scanner is the world's most sought-after radiological equipment; the perfect radiography machine for fast and efficient diagnosis. This machine produces 80% less radiation and is 10 times more accurate on your diagnosis, so you won't have much exposure when getting your dental x-rays.

The CEREC Omnicam is a state-of-the-art device equipped with the latest dental technology. This device allows doctors to print digital impressions of a patient's mouth with more precision than ever before. The CEREC Omnicam replaces conventional tray impressions, known to be unpleasant. It also accelerates treatment by using a compact, powder-free intraoral video camera that captures the smallest of details to create a perfect dental restoration.

We've addressed the Sirona Cerec MC XL due to being the best milling machine in the market today for CAD/CAM (COMPUTER ASSISTED DESIGN / COMPUTER Aided Manufacturing) same-day procedures: dental crowns, inlays, onlays, and dental veneers for your dental restoration. Having this piece of equipment sets us apart from the rest of the dental practices in the area, as no one else has this technology available at such an affordable price.

For more information visit https://trustdentalcare.com/

DDS Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
8448487878
***@trustdentalcare.com
Click to Share