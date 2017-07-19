 
News By Tag
* Ice Packs
* Gel Ice Packs
* Lunchbox
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Toddler-Safe Gel Ice Packs by Chillax

 
 
ice
ice
ATLANTA - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax has recently created a gel ice pack that will keep your food colder than regular water ice packs. They are reusable, long-lasting, and they won't leave any condensation in your lunch box! The gel's cooling temperature will keep bacteria away from your child's food. Once frozen solid, they work well for any outdoor event. These tiny ice cubes are thin, so they easily fit in between sandwiches and drinks. Each cube can even keep soup at arctic temperatures until it's ready to heat up & eat. Keep baby's bottle and jars as cold as a fridge.  Mom's love them because they're non-toxic, eco-friendly, and are BPA free! These ice packs are also leak-proof!  Just toss a few in your insulated lunchbag and you are all set! These packs are so easy to use, that even your toddler will be able to use them!

Order them today:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Ice Packs, Gel Ice Packs, Lunchbox
Industry:Food
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share