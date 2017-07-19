News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Caribbean Arts + Culture Hub Announces Newly Re-Launched Website
Cultural Venture 'Caribbeing' Brings Back Site after One-Year Hiatus
The new site, located at caribbeing.com, will tell the story of the impact of Caribbeans on the Diaspora and the region, drawing attention to the contributions of creators, leaders and visionaries of Caribbean heritage. The site will also highlight Caribbeing's mission is to illuminate the global Caribbean experience through film, art and culture.
"Our new and improved website will be our primary online touchpoint for anyone who wants to learn more about the influence and impact of Caribbeans on culture and society," said Shelley Worrell, founder of Caribbeing. "Stop by caribbeing.com to learn more about what our platform has to offer and how you can get involved with our work."
Last month, Caribbeing partnered with LinkNYC (www.linknyc.com)
Caribbeing's website re-launch, along with their LinkNYC campaign, is part of Caribbeing's next phase of development to leverage digital media technologies to reach wider audiences.
About Caribbeing
Caribbeing is a thriving cultural organization that stands at the crossroads of the film, art, and culture. Based in Brooklyn, AKA the "Little Caribbean," Caribbeing spans contemporary culture and is a hub for creativity and collaborations with some of the Caribbean's most visionary talent and innovative brands. Now in its fifth year, Caribbeing has grown into a global movement. Learn more about Caribbeing at http://www.caribbeing.com. Follow Caribbeing on Facebook at Facebook.com/
Contact
Shelley V. Worrell
347.268.1613
shelley@caribbeing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse