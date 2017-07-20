 
2 more gospel music award nominations for Appointed, the artist who never quits

Appointed is one of the most dedicate indie artist in the gospel music industry. Her level of commitment to sharing the gospel message is what she calls her reasonable service. She is also the publisher of the Spin Awards Magazine.
 
 
Gospel Recording Artist Appointed
Gospel Recording Artist Appointed
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Hard working gospel recording artist Appointed has been nominated for recognition in the categories of Best Contemporary Female of the Year and  for Best Gospel Song of the Year for her single Opposites in the 2017 Annual South Florida Gospel Music  Awards organized and produced by Peppi Hendrix, State President of The Florida Gospel Announcer's Guild of the GMWA, Inc..

"Gotta say I'm super happy. It is encouraging to be a South Florida Gospel Music Awards nominee. I so believe that it is always too soon to quit. And when you find out you are a South Florida Gospel Music Awards nominee, then that helps to validate that commitment to never quit. I'm singer songwriting worshiper who writes songs believing that if something I writes touches just one heart, then it is enough. I keep pushing and pushing through adversity. I can't stop. I'm on my assignment," pipes Appointed.

In this year alone, Appointed has won a Zeta Gospel Music Award, two Radio Alliance Awards and two S & M Indie Gospel Music Awards. Appointed also launched the Spin Awards this year, a ceremony with music and more that honors those who spin the Gospel message. The Spin Awards is set for October 28, 2017 in the Atlanta, Georgia area (www.thespinawards.com) featuring Everett Drake of the famed Bobby Jones Gospel show with special celebrity guest Empire and TV One Actor, Charles D. Clark along with some of the best indie artist and talent in the Christian Gospel arena. Other tasks you will find this grinding artist undertaking include pastoring Nu Mercy Christian Fellowship Church and working in her local community.

Appointed is expected to release a new single titled, "How Ya Living" later this fall and will continue to host the At Home With Appointed show, a weekly television and radio show. Supporters can vote online to help recognize Appointed's contributions to gospel music at http://www.sfgma.com/voting/index.html.

About Appointed
Appointed is also sometimes referred to as Pastor Wanda and is a Media Personality. Her singing style is inviting and covers a scale that includes from R&B to Jazz to Hip Hop to Pop. Her lyrics are catchy and praisy- penetratingly sincere & creative - with rich background vocals that have mass appeal to listeners. Appointed is also a mom, writer, student and a community outreach volunteer/coordinator. Visit Appointed at www.appointed.mobi.

About South Florida Gospel Music Awards
The South Florida Gospel Music Awards was founded by Mr. Peppi Hendrix in 2004. Then known as the Palm Beach Gospel Music Awards, Peppi's vision was to promote the level of visibility of gospel music artists in the Greater Palm Beach area. Having seen wisdom to dream even bigger dreams, the Palm Beach Gospel Music Awards was renamed and refocused to the South Florida Gospel Music Awards encompassing all of South Florida. Now just in name, the SFGMA Awards as of 2009 has branched out and elevated its territory to all of the United States, Bahamas, Caribbean Islands, United Kingdom and the World. Visit SFGMA at http://sfgma.com/index.html.

