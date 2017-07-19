News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Godfrey-do-Goody and the Hen-pecked Cockerels" - This Is a Children's Book to Crow About!
The bigger cockerels think it's great fun to make fun and pick on him, which makes Godfrey-do-Goody very lonely and sad. This colourfully illustrated story is seen through the eyes of the farm animals, including hens, chickens, goats, cows, pigs, horses, a sheep dog, and a cat with her kittens. Mummy pig is especially nervous, and is staying near her piglets because she's worried about the hens and chicks that are being chased by the big bully cockerels.
Godfrey-do-Goody and the Hen-pecked Cockerels teaches some good lessons about getting along with others.
"A wonderful read for young children! This educational book teaches children some fun things about farm animals and about the problems caused by bullying. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/
About the Author: Colin S. Story, writing as Papy-Coco, was born in Wrexham, North Wales, UK. In 2015, he published a short biography about his first year in Dordogne, France, where he now lives. This is his second book and more are on the way.
GODFREY-DO-GOODY AND THE HEN-PECKED COCKERELS (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse