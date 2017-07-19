 
News By Tag
* Children S Book
* Bullying
* Papy-Coco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


"Godfrey-do-Goody and the Hen-pecked Cockerels" - This Is a Children's Book to Crow About!

 
 
Godfrey-do-Goody and the Hen-pecked Cockerels
Godfrey-do-Goody and the Hen-pecked Cockerels
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Children S Book
* Bullying
* Papy-Coco

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Meet a small cockerel named Godfrey-do-Goody. He is a lot smaller than the other roosters on the farm, and he gets picked on by all the bullies.

The bigger cockerels think it's great fun to make fun and pick on him, which makes Godfrey-do-Goody very lonely and sad. This colourfully illustrated story is seen through the eyes of the farm animals, including hens, chickens, goats, cows, pigs, horses, a sheep dog, and a cat with her kittens. Mummy pig is especially nervous, and is staying near her piglets because she's worried about the hens and chicks that are being chased by the big bully cockerels.

Godfrey-do-Goody and the Hen-pecked Cockerels teaches some good lessons about getting along with others.

"A wonderful read for young children! This educational book teaches children some fun things about farm animals and about the problems caused by bullying. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/tKYw5J3EOzg



About the Author: Colin S. Story, writing as Papy-Coco, was born in Wrexham, North Wales, UK. In 2015, he published a short biography about his first year in Dordogne, France, where he now lives. This is his second book and more are on the way.

GODFREY-DO-GOODY AND THE HEN-PECKED COCKERELS (ISBN: 978-1-68181-763-7) is now available for $11.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/Papy-Coco or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Children S Book, Bullying, Papy-Coco
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share