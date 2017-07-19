News By Tag
TF Final Mile Renews 74,368-Sq.-Ft. Industrial Lease in Teterboro, N.J
Parsippany-based Colliers Team Provides Local Representation for National Account
Colliers' Mike Markey and Jon Tesser, based in the global commercial real estate services firm's Woodbridge, N.J., office, provided local representation for TF Final Mile with Ward Richmond, based in Dallas, who represents TFI International on a national basis. Jason Goldman of Cushman & Wakefield served as landlord broker.
According to Markey, the Colliers team conducted an extensive site search prior to TF Final Mile's renewal at 200 Central Avenue. "With rising consumer demand for same-day and next-day delivery services, TF Final Mile requires proximity and easy access to Manhattan, the five boroughs and all points in northern New Jersey," he said. "The Teterboro property – which meets both of those criteria seamlessly – ultimately provided the best location and lease situation for the company."
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S.
According to Tesser, the transaction illustrates the scope of the Colliers platform. "The global nature of business today necessitates both comprehensive advisement services and local teams to implement them," he said. "We are pleased to have supported Ward with TF Final Mile's needs in our region."
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
