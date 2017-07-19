News By Tag
Marquis Bank gives $275,000 to help educate low-income children
Scholarships help low-income children gain access to schools that will help lead to successful lives.
"There is a significant need in Miami-Dade County, and assisting the youth of South Florida is a very important part of Marquis Bank's mission and values. It is our belief that this gift can help children to build on their future and the future of our community. I would like to encourage other banks in South Florida to join in this positive effort to give more educational options to the low- income children of Miami-Dade,"
Marquis Bank donated through the AAA Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships solely to qualifying low-income, disabled or displaced students. It is one of two scholarship funding organizations approved to administer the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The scholarships enable low-income children to gain access to schools that will lead to a successful outcome.
About AAA Scholarship Foundation
The AAA Scholarship Foundation awards scholarships solely to qualifying low-income, disabled and/or displaced students. The typical AAA Scholarship student is an ethnic minority living with a struggling single parent/caregiver in a high crime community. More than 85 percent of AAA scholarships are distributed to children at or below 185 percent of poverty. Many children are either below grade level, failing at their previous school or both when they receive a scholarship. Parents, who find their children in these circumstances and care about their future, look for viable options. They seek an atmosphere that challenges their child and will reverse inadequate learning, social patterns and the potential lifelong negative impact. They wish to change their child's learning environment, acquaintances and the unfortunate predictable outcomes associated with school failure.
About Marquis Bank
Marquis Bank, with more than $490 million in assets, is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and investors. Marquis has successfully blended convenient state-of-the-
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
***@wraggcasas.com
