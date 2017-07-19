 
Industry News





AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Central, PA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Financial Education
Retirement Planning
Social Security

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Harrisburg - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Partnerships

HARRISBURG, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Ash Toumayantsas the new Chapter President of AFEA's Central, PA #4525.

For over a decade, Ash Toumayants has helped hard-working people across Central Pennsylvania prepare for retirement. In order to gain access to the most beneficial financial tools and services for his clients, Ash decided to start his own firm. Fueled by a passion for helping people see through the veil of confusion that shrouds the financial world, his goal is to educate his clients so they can make more sound choices regarding their financial future.

Ash graduated from Penn State in 2004 and currently lives in State College with his lovely wife, Noelle, and their two adorable kids.

AFEA is thrilled to have Ash join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

