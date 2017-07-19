 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in San Diego, CA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAN DIEGO - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting John L. Jenkins,  AEP®, EA, CFP® as the new Chapter President of AFEA's San Diego, CA #4523.

John has been a financial professional since 1982 and holds Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from San Diego State University. In 1985, he completed his Certified Financial Planner® professional studies through the College for Financial Planning in Denver and was admitted to the Directory of CFP Practitioners in 1993. John completed a 3 year post-doctoral training in Wealth Strategies Planning from the Estate and Wealth Strategies Institute at Michigan State University and is endowed as a full Fellow of the Esperti Peterson Institute. In addition, he is a Certified Agent for the California Partnership for Long Term Care (AEP®) and an Enrolled Agent (EA), having successfully passed the exam administered by the Internal Revenue Service.

John conducts numerous seminars and workshops every year. He has been a guest on the PBS show "The Money Makers" and its successor, "The Financial Advisors," as well as the syndicated news magazine show "Heartbeat of the City." He has also authored and co-authored several books and publications. John was an Adjunct Faculty member of the National Endowment for Financial Education in Denver and is recognized in both "Who's Who in California" and "Who's Who in Finance." He completed five years of service on the Board of Directors of the San Diego Chapter of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) and the Board of the San Diego Estate Planning Council.  He is currently serving as a member of the Estates and Trusts Committee for Rady Children's Hospital Foundation.

He has been quoted in many local and national publications including: Financial Planning News, The San Diego Union Tribune, La Jolla Light, Research magazine, PRWeb.com, and San Diego Business Journal. John is a member of the Financial Planning Association, The California Society of Tax Consultants and the Estate Planning Council of San Diego.

AFEA is thrilled to have John join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Retirement Planning, Social Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share