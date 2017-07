International Pop Star Jahna Sebastian Pioneers New Concept Titled 'Poetic Fashion Story'

Creative Artist Jahna Sebastian Collaborates with Designer Biblos Glasgow for the 'The Opulent Queen' Collection Photoshoot

-- Singer, songwriter, producer, and modelis a woman of many talents. Her passion for creativity and fashion inspired her to collaborate withdesignerfor her new collection '' Ms. Sebastian pioneered a new concept that she titled '' where she writes a poem to describe each image of a shoot. This is a new innovative concept that is a mix of fashion and poetry where a model brings the photos to life with words. Ms. Sebastian wrote a poem to express the photos she modeled. This is a new way of an artist and designer collaboration that brings a true vision to life.This innovative shoot is the first of its kind and Ms. Sebastian is once again ahead of the curve in this iconic, brilliantly shot photoshoot. Ms. Sebastian stated that the collection truly connected with her. The shoot was shot by celebrity photographer. Journalistconducted a special interview withabout her work as a designer and the collection during the shoot.The shoot goes along with her upcoming album 'she wrote a song that was inspired by the photo shoot. The theme of transformation for the 'The Opulent Queen' is following the theme of her album 'The Alchemist'.When asked what was her inspiration for the shoot and how it all came together Ms. Sebastian stated, "As a creative I am introducing a brand new revolutionary way of collaborating with designers. It's a Poetic Photo Story. This is a completely new concept I came up with by being inspired by visuals as an artist. I am a visionary and this is how my brain operates. Deborah Glasgow wanted to do a story through pictures, a story of transformation from a woman who lost herself and found her inner Queen. I hope that many women can relate to the story and the self discovery that the metaphorical Opulent Queen in the poem does. I wrote it down in a poetic way to describe each picture. This is Jahna Sebastian's Lyrical Fashion. This photo shoot is meant to inspire, empower and uplift women around the world to show to discover the strength in all of us, the Queen in every woman. Through collaboration with designers, I as an artist create fashion with meaning. A picture speaks a thousand words, but I also add words to multiply the impact of the picture."There are thirteen pictures and thirteen verses that go along with the story describing every image. Be on the look out for more of Ms. Sebastian's Poetic Fashion Stories.Lost in the shadows of broken promisesSlowly breathing, no cure, no medicineTen years of hiding, ten years of painHow can she see past the clouds on her way?Now when it's cold in the darkest hourWhen at rock bottom, there's nowhere to fallSuddenly finding inside herself powerKnowledge forgotten deep down in her soulAll that it took was digging deep in her memorySomething she knew at birth, carrying freeAll of the hopes she had as a childWhen she was twelve thinking big, dreaming wildHold on! Who stole all that power from her?Can she get back up on that roadThat's meant for no one else but herHer destiny is in her hands, that's her goalAs it was meant to be, she shall be transformedSome would tell her 'you've changed',But it's the old her before her path was rearrangedNew beginnings after ten years of pain are goneFinding wings is the sweetest thing everFreeing her mind will make her life betterFlying away from battlefield between good and evilNow that she takes her faith with herCrown on her head, her chakras are openBeautiful mind filled with thoughts like it's goldenShe is the Art, that's the Art of livingIt's a new start, her strength's in believingMust've been grief, but she's free nowMust've been somebody's evil,But she's totally free nowNo going back to the enemies scheming,She is the Queen nowA thousand light years ahead everybody can hearQueens from the past, it's that spiritTranscending time and space without fearMother of love in the World, shining bright and vividRunning the world is a natural feelingHumble through suffering and healingShe can relate in her decisionsSee different views, know the reasonsWho is that woman that's in control?No longer asking, she knows where to goNeed advice or a piece of wisdom?Here she is, you know who to callHolding her words where her heart isShe can transform you too like an Art pieceDefeating the evil she is a Soldier of LightAnything is possible, she can reach heightsMagnificent, strong and feminineShe is the force to be reckoned withCelebrating while dancing and singingMusical waves across universeLight years ahead it's the new timeThe Opulent Queen is here to shineThe Opulent Queen has arrivedTo keep up withcheck out her social networks below:Instagram: @MultivizionMusic https://www.instagram.com/ multivizionmusic/ Instagram: @JahnaSebastian https://www.instagram.com/jahnasebastian/Twitter: @JahnaSebastian https://twitter.com/JahnaSebastian