News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Whitmore Homes announces luxury single family housing development next to Thousand Oaks Golf Cour
Phone: (616) 446-3482
Email: info@whitmorehomesllc.com
Website: whitmorehomesllc.com
Whitmore Homes announces new luxury single family housing development next to Thousand Oaks Golf Course
Whitmore Homes, a local custom home builder, has just announced the opening of their newest housing development. This new community, The Legends at Thousand Oaks, is located on a parcel of land adjacent to the Thousand Oaks Golf Club in Grand Rapids. Lots are fully improved and are ready for construction immediately. Home and lot prices will start in the $700,000's. The new development offers just nine homesites, so it's an exclusive opportunity for Grand Rapids homebuyers looking for a pristine environment and a private community to call home.
Homesites are 1 to 3 acre parcels of land in private, wooded locations. The development is situated just off the grounds of the Thousand Oaks Golf Club on Thousand Oaks Drive in Northeast Grand Rapids, offering residents close proximity to the golf club's restaurant, clubhouse, 18 hole golf course, driving range, and new par 3 practice course. What's more, future residents of the nine homesites at The Legends at Thousand Oaks will have exclusive access to the gorgeous natural spaces surrounding the golf course. Regarded by Golf Digest as one of Michigan's top 25 courses, Thousand Oaks is a pristine signature course offering an excellent golf experience and a beautiful place to call home. The Legends at Thousand Oaks development is built into the wooded forests surrounding the course, ensuring that homesites flow seamlessly into the breathtaking West Michigan landscape.
Whitmore Homes is a family owned custom home builder out of Grand Rapids. Their projects range far and wide, from local developments to custom houses for clients looking to build their dream home. Whitmore Homes is excited to break ground on this unique new project, and encourages you to learn more about The Legends at Thousand Oaks (http://whitmorehomesllc.com/
Contact
Nate Whitmore
616-446-3482
***@whitmorehomesllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse