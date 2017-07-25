News By Tag
New Auto Detailing Service: First Detaling Studio
First Detailing Studio, the only certified auto detailing service in Edmonton, has announced its official launch in 2017. The company focuses on a high-quality auto detailing supplies and offers various car detailing services.
The skills of the team are approved by Ceramic Pro Canada. The experts of the organization are eager to satisfy the detailing needs of the owners both of brand new and old vehicles.
The professionals of First Detailing Studio have high requirements to the equipment, tools, and chemicals. One of the materials used by the company for auto detailing in Edmonton is Ceramic Pro. It is an innovative nano-ceramic coating that cannot be removed by chemicals. The product protects the car paint from oxidation and corrosion. The experts of the studio choose this coating to prevent the paint of discoloring and aging. The water contact angle equips the surface with a high level of resistance to the dirt and liquids. The hydrophobic effect keeps the car new and adds extra gloss to the surface.
The drivers who wonder what is auto detailing and need information about suitable details for their car are able to get the necessary assistance at First Detailing Studio. The company offers a free consultation, examination and the estimate of the most suitable details for the vehicle. The experts offer the best auto detailing prices and solutions for every car. The variety of detailing options strives to satisfy the customers' requests. Polish, clay, wash, paint correction, tires, interior, wheels, wax, seal, leather, glass, engine bay, and other details are chosen according to the client's tastes.
First Detailing Studio specialists strive to find an approach to every customer and provide professional help for various cars. The service gives a guarantee of the full satisfaction. The different packages of the services are available to match the requirements of the client. The detailing process is focused specifically on the needs of the vehicle. Silver, Gold, and Bronze packages offer different levels of pain protection depending on the number of layers and the kind of a used coating material. The specialists are able to both renew the look of an old car and prevent a new vehicle from scratches.
The locals who have the best auto detailing near me thoughts are welcome to visit First Detailing Studio any day from Monday through Friday. The service is opened from 9 a.m. till 5:30 pm. The company also offers its assistance on weekends in case the appointment was made in advance.
About First Detailing Studio
First Detailing Studio is a car detailing service based in Edmonton, Alberta.The service provides a high-quality car detailing and Ceramic Pro coating. The company is certified by Ceramic Pro Canada.
Visit: http://firstdetailing.ca
