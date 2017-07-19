 
News By Tag
* Race Sponsor
* Running
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


1st Place Sports and Community First Credit Union Announce Sponsorship Agreement

Credit Union will be the title sponsor of the Thanksgiving Day race
 
 
Your Running Headquarters
Your Running Headquarters
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Race Sponsor
Running
Community

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- 1st Place Sports is pleased to announce Community First Credit Union has agreed to be the title sponsor of their annual Thanksgiving Day race. The organization signed on to sponsor the annual race for the next three years and it will now be named the Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic.

"Having the support of Community First Credit Union as the title sponsor for the race is a great boost for our event," said Doug Alred, owner of 1st Place Sports. "The credit union is a terrific community partner and we are glad they have agreed to support this race."

The Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic is a half marathon, 5K and a Turkey Trot 1-mile fun run. The race was first started in 1984 and now draws approximately 5,000 participants each year.

"We are proud to continue to support family-friendly community events," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of Community First. "1st Place Sports events are some of the best in Jacksonville and we appreciate the organization's commitment to the sport of running as well as health and wellness."

The Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic is set for November 23, 2017 at 7 a.m. and will take runners through the streets of Mandarin to Pickwick Plaza. Monetary prizes, up to $500, will be awarded to the top runners in the half marathon. Finisher medals will be given to runners who complete the half marathon, 5K and the Turkey Trot. Runners can register at 1stplacesports.com/races/dc/.

About Community First Credit Union

Community First Credit Union of Florida is a state-chartered credit union based in Jacksonville serving anyone who lives or works on the First Coast. Community First is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the state, serving more than 123,000 members and with assets of $1.5 billion. Community First has 18 locations and 300 employees. A not-for-profit, Community First is a full-service financial institution offering banking, loans, mortgages and investments for consumers and businesses throughout the First Coast.

About 1st Place Sports

1st Place sports is Jacksonville's running headquarters and one of the top running stores in the country. The company has more than 30 years of experience in fitting running shoes and has the best selection of shoes, apparel and accessories. 1st Place Sports has four locations that offer the five-step fit process, which includes a foot pressure and treadmill analysis. All employees are experienced runners and well-trained to guide customers through the fitting process. In addition to retail stores, 1st Place Sports produces quality running events, such as the annual Gate River Run. The races they produce range from 200 to 18,000 participants and help raise over a quarter of a million dollars for charity each year. For more information, visit www.1stplacesports.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:1st Place Sports
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:Race Sponsor, Running, Community
Industry:Sports
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share