News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1st Place Sports and Community First Credit Union Announce Sponsorship Agreement
Credit Union will be the title sponsor of the Thanksgiving Day race
"Having the support of Community First Credit Union as the title sponsor for the race is a great boost for our event," said Doug Alred, owner of 1st Place Sports. "The credit union is a terrific community partner and we are glad they have agreed to support this race."
The Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic is a half marathon, 5K and a Turkey Trot 1-mile fun run. The race was first started in 1984 and now draws approximately 5,000 participants each year.
"We are proud to continue to support family-friendly community events," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of Community First. "1st Place Sports events are some of the best in Jacksonville and we appreciate the organization's commitment to the sport of running as well as health and wellness."
The Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic is set for November 23, 2017 at 7 a.m. and will take runners through the streets of Mandarin to Pickwick Plaza. Monetary prizes, up to $500, will be awarded to the top runners in the half marathon. Finisher medals will be given to runners who complete the half marathon, 5K and the Turkey Trot. Runners can register at 1stplacesports.com/
About Community First Credit Union
Community First Credit Union of Florida is a state-chartered credit union based in Jacksonville serving anyone who lives or works on the First Coast. Community First is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the state, serving more than 123,000 members and with assets of $1.5 billion. Community First has 18 locations and 300 employees. A not-for-profit, Community First is a full-service financial institution offering banking, loans, mortgages and investments for consumers and businesses throughout the First Coast.
About 1st Place Sports
1st Place sports is Jacksonville's running headquarters and one of the top running stores in the country. The company has more than 30 years of experience in fitting running shoes and has the best selection of shoes, apparel and accessories. 1st Place Sports has four locations that offer the five-step fit process, which includes a foot pressure and treadmill analysis. All employees are experienced runners and well-trained to guide customers through the fitting process. In addition to retail stores, 1st Place Sports produces quality running events, such as the annual Gate River Run. The races they produce range from 200 to 18,000 participants and help raise over a quarter of a million dollars for charity each year. For more information, visit www.1stplacesports.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse