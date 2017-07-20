 
Industry News





Mr. & Miss India America 2017 will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with Hollywood Industry

Hollywood celebrities and executives will attend the red carpet gala in Los Angeles, where the crowning of Mr. & Miss India America will be done with grand style and fun entertainment.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- HOLLYWOOD & BOLLYWOOD WILL ATTEND MR. & MISS INDIA AMERICA 2017

This year marks the 25th anniversary on Saturday, August 5th at the Renaissance hotel in Los Angeles (9620 Airport Blvd) for the international phenomenon created by producer Jinnder Chohaan, she's eminently known to have been the first to create a Mr. India pageant in the world (five years before India). The event is being presented by South Asia Magazine, Wells Fargo, and JINmodels.com. The star studded entertainment gala extravaganza will see the crowning of Mr. & Miss India America 2017.

Saavan Patel, Mr. India America -an accomplished Bharat Natyam dancer, and Priya Patel, Miss India America– a medical student, will be giving their titles away on August 5th. Past pageant winners have made a spectacular presence in Hollywood  -Melanie Chandra was a cast member in CBS series 'Code Black' and HBO's 'The Brink'. Nishi Munshi was on CW's 'The Originals', and Hasan Minaj is a regular on 'The Daily Show'.

Being honored during The Elite Awards portion of the gala will be: Larry Namer (co-founder of E! Entertainment Television), executive producer Mark Ordesky (Lord of the Rings, The Golden Compass, Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Bollywood director Vivek Agnihorti (Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal with John Abraham, Chocolate with Irrfan Khan, Zid, Hate Story, Buddha in a Traffic Jam), executive producer Jane Fleming (co-founding partner in Court Five, a multi-platform media company), Cindy Cowan (co-founder of IEG, Initial Entertainment Group), and actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, The Godfather 3) for their outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry and for inspiring others.

Last year's recipients at The Elite Awards, executive producer Randall Emmett (2 Guns, Empire State, Escape Plan) expressed that the evening was "magical", and executive producer Adi Shankar (Lone Survivor, Broken City, Killing Them Softly) mentioned he enjoyed the gala.

Confirmed to attend the red carpet gala: executive producer Sunil Perkash (Salt, Premonition), Brett Dalton (Agents of SHIELD), Eugenia Kuzmina (Dirty Grandpa; Bad Moms), musician Johnny Gill (New Edition), Punjabi singer/actor Jasbir Jassi, indian actress Pallavi Joshi, Rachel Sterling (PussyCat Dolls), Donna Derrico (Baywatch), Briana Evigan (Step Up franchise), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), Rekha Sharma (Star Trek: Discovery, Battlestar Galactica), Rini Bell (Jarhead, The Terminal), Ashley Rickards (One Tree Hill, Awkward), Masiela Lusha (George Lopez; Sharknado), Yancey Arias (Queen of the South, Revenge), Heart Hayes (Miss India Globe), Greg Vaughan (Days of Our Lives), Julia Ling (Chuck, ER), Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Cody Longo (Fame, Pirahna 3D), director Joshua Butler (Vampire Diaries), Debbie Sherman (The Forgiven), Gurleen Kaur (Miss India Galaxy), Mindy Robinson (Take Me Out), Rena Riffel (Mulholland Drive), Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Monty Geer (Awkward), Alice Amter (The Big Bang Theory), Vincent Ward (Walking Dead), actress Linda Bella, Noel Gugliemi (Dark Knight Rises, Fast and the Furious), and many others.

For tickets and more details, call Jinnder Chohaan at 310-994-9500 (tel:(310)%20994-9500) or email: info@SouthAsiaInc.com. For tickets go to www.SouthAsiaInc.com and click TICKETS.

SOUTH ASIA INC. is a prestigious production company in Bollywood and Hollywood with over 25 years in the entertainment industry. The organization has simple goals: to provide young South Asians an opportunity to display and enhance their talent, to heighten their self-esteem, and to enhance the image of the South Asian community all over the world. More info: www.SouthAsiaInc.com

