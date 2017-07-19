News By Tag
Be a part of A Night To R.E.M.ember with Sweet Dreamzzz!
"Dream for Success" is the theme of the night, promoting how a consistent, good night's sleep is key to good health, overall well-being, and academic success for young students. How can we expect a child who may be sleeping on the floor without a blanket or who's woken up throughout the night by the light from the TV or by noise from parents and siblings, to perform their best in school? Every child deserves a chance at a bright future. Sweet Dreamzzz works to teach children and their families about the proper steps to take at bedtime, the amount of time required for a good night's rest and provides these children in need with bedtime essentials like sleeping bags, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste and nightshirts, to give them their best chance at success.
A Night to R.E.M.ember is the organization's largest annual fundraiser. This year's event will be taking place at the Detroit Historical Museum and will feature both a live and silent auction, a delicious strolling dinner provided by Forte Belanger, open bar, Emcee Iron Mike Racey and Auctioneer Steve Gross.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available ranging from $100 to $15,000.
Sweet Dreamzzz thanks ARC, Arrow Strategies, Blue Ribbon Contracting, Inc., Bosco's Pizza Company, Dan Wood Plumbing & Heating, Design Systems, Inc., Drew Besonson, Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, McCarthy & Smith, Inc., Novi Dental, O'Brien Sullivan Funeral Home, St. Hedwig Cemetery and Watch Me Grow Pediatrics for their commitment to sponsoring A Night to R.E.M.ember.
Donors are also needed for both the live and silent auctions. Items of interest include but are not limited to: restaurant gift certificates, overnight hotel stays, local activities, rounds of golf, signed memorabilia, technology, jewelry, artwork, and new household items.
Sweet Dreamzzz would like to thank the auction donors who have already committed: Adventure Park of West Bloomfield, Automotive Hall of Fame, Better Made, Chicago Bears, Courtyard Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown, Detroit Chamber Wind & Strings, Detroit Zoo, Grand Rapids Art Museum, HHBJ Law, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, Oakland County Parks, Paper Source, Paulson's Audio/Video, Pewabic Pottery, Potter Park Zoo, Slow's Bar Bq, The Westin Book Cadillac, TeaHaus, Tony Sacco's Novi, Yellow Door Art Market and Zingerman's Bakehouse.
Interested in a sponsorship opportunity or donating an auction item? Contact Sweet Dreamzzz Executive Director, Nancy Maxwell at 248-478-3242 or nancymaxwell@
Founded in 1998, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc. is a regional nonprofit organization committed to improving children's health, well-being, and academic performance by providing sleep education and bedtime essentials to economically disadvantaged students and their families. Based in Metro Detroit, Sweet Dreamzzz educates children and families about the benefits of healthy sleep and establishing a bedtime routine using innovative programs including its R.E.M. (Rest. Educate. Motivate.) Sleep Program, Parent Sleep Education Workshop, and Early Childhood Sleep Education Program. Since its founding, Sweet Dreamzzz has served more than 55,000 at-risk children and families. For more information, please visit www.SweetDreamzzz.org.
Contact
Nancy Maxwell
Executive Director
2484783242
nancymaxwell@
