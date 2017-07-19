News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A good move. Relocation specialist Katie Dawson earns real estate license
As a real estate sales agent, she will operate as an associate of MV Seacoast Properties in Edgartown. Dawson will also continue in her role as relocation specialist with Mayflower Moving Company with a territory of the South Shore, the Cape and the Islands (Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket).
"Over the past four years, I've worked on a number of moves, ranging from across the world to the Vineyard and practically across the street. Both can be very stressful for the client," said Dawson. "My thought in earning my real estate license is provide one point of contact for customers handling everything from the initial offer to opening the last box."
You might say moving has been Dawson's life. The daughter of a career Naval Master Chief, she moved 19 times during her childhood. Those nomadic ways continued when she married an engineer whose job required moves to Israel and South Korea.
"I've literally had to pack up a home in 48 hours—my own home. That's probably my second greatest moving accomplishment. The other occurs when a customer sends me a photo of their current home and wants their new home to look exactly the same. Knock wood, I've been able to make that happen each time it's been requested," said Dawson.
As part of her practice, Dawson will work with commercial and residential clients. In addition, she also has a particular specialty with estate moves.
A graduate of SUNY-Brockport, Dawson is the mother two adult children. In addition to her work as a relocation expert/real estate professional, she's the vice president of the board of directors for the Martha's Vineyard Rotary Club.
For information about moving services, you can visit Mayflower Moving Company's website at www.usamover.com or contact Dawson directly at 508-579-3284 or KMDawsonmv@gmail.com.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse