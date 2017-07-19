News By Tag
Bobbitt Breaks Ground on Apex Preschool
Creative Schools, which is a family-run North Carolina based child care provider, approached Bobbitt to construct the new facility. Due to past relationships with Bobbitt employees, Creative Schools Vice President Brad Hester knew of Bobbitt's experience with building child care facilities and proven history of completing projects on time and within budget.
"Bobbitt has been great to work with," said Hester. "They've exceeded my expectations, and I look forward to working with them again."
The single-story preschool will reside on 3.5-acre corner lot and feature eight classrooms, including a nursery. There will also be a reception area, warming kitchen, recreation room and state-of-the-
Creative Schools will have two entry points – one off Old Raleigh Road and the other off Apex Peakway – offering easy access to the site. The City of Apex requires the landscape be kept natural, so the building will be placed off the main road covered by a tree canopy. The project requires extensive road work on a busy highway, but Bobbitt has risen to the challenge in order to move onward to the next phase of construction.
Construction is expected to be complete by August 2017.
About Creative Schools
With over 30 years of experience, Creative Schools provides high quality, curriculum-based, child care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old in its eight North Carolina locations. Creative Schools guides and fosters hands-on learning experiences through math, science, art and literacy activities. Through a balance of self-directed and teacher-directed activities, Creative Schools strives to enrich a child's social, emotional, intellectual, and physical development. www.creativeschools.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/)
