Razor Tracking integrates electronic logs into their fleet management solution
Fleet managers can now use one seamless system to comply and stay ahead of regulations
Razor Tracking Platinum allows drivers to meet this new FMCSA mandate by simply logging into the mobile app before they start driving and hours are tracked immediately and accurately. This not only meets the requirements of the FMCSA, but will eliminate costs associated with paper forms, create instant document capture and sharing ability, enhance CSA (Compliance, Safety, Accountability)
"I have zero regret in purchasing Razor Tracking, it is very user friendly and simple to use. The installation was simple and easy enough for our guys to put in without have to go to a specialist. That was very cost effective in itself. I would absolutely recommend this to any Crop Production Service location or Ag company that does any custom agronomy or farm delivery."
- David Miller, CPS Willcox, AZ
"This drive to create a solution that is not only effective but user friendly and easy to implement has helped us become one of the fastest growing tech companies in the Midwest"
- Casey McCullough, VP of Razor Tracking
Razor Tracking Platinum offers more than compliance with additional data on vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, driver behavior and more. Companies that use a complete fleet management solution have gained additional results including:
• Average ROI in 60 days
• Increases in efficiencies by 25-30%
• Decrease in maintenance costs by 10%
• Decreased fuel costs by 15%
• Increased customer service by having real-time data on your vehicles and equipment
About Razor Tracking: Razor Tracking is a leading provider of fleet management solutions for the agriculture industry. We offer a web-based fleet management system that will keep you up-to-date on where your vehicles (fleet tracking) and assets (asset tracking) are in real-time. Our solution is proven to aid in maintaining schedules, increases overall efficiency and improve your bottom line. For more information, contact us directly at (701) 446-8744 or visit www.razortracking.com.
