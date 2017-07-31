News By Tag
Durham County Agencies Aim to Save Children From 'Hot Cars'
Too many Children are Dying in 'Hot Cars'. Durham County to provide Education for Prevention.
WHEN: Monday, July 31, 2017
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Durham County Human Services Building
414 East Main Street
Durham, NC 27701
The demonstration area will be held in the Visitors Parking Lot at the corner of East Main and South Dillard streets, adjacent to the Human Services Building.
· • The Hot Car event is a collaborative effort between Durham County EMS, Durham County Department of Social Services, Durham County Department of Public Health, Safe Kids Durham County and Hendrick Southpoint Auto Mall.
· • On an 80 degree day, the temperature inside a car can rise 19 degrees in 10 minutes.
· • Heatstroke sets in when the body isn't able to cool itself quickly enough. Young children are particularly vulnerable, as their body's heat up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's.
· • On average in America, every 8 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle.
· • Durham EMS will have their Multiple Incident Response Vehicle (MIRV) on site.
· • Shannon Bullock, Deputy Director of Injury Prevention at the NC Department of Insurance (NCDOI), and the Director for NC Safe Kids will provide commentary, along with Durham Fire Chief, Daniel Curia.
· • Community partners will be available to provide parenting, child safety and other valuable tips to keep children happy and safe this summer and throughout the school year.
