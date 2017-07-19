News By Tag
WAR STORIES, New Post On Chlorine Dioxide Website www.echemclo2.com
Black Mold on Drywall at Aruba Resort, another WAR STORY from eChemClO2.com
Tough duty, hanging out on the beach in Aruba, right? No; four 10 story towers, under construction, no working elevators and the window manufacturer goes bankrupt. What does the contractor do after stating that Aruba never gets hurricanes? That's right, while waiting for the windows, hang the drywall... you see where this is going? Hint... they get a hurricane.
Yes, we're going there. The drywall is hung in 100+ rooms and Aruba gets a hurricane, with no windows protecting the building from the torrential rain and wind. Flooding on the ground floor up to 3 feet deep and just about every room in the complex with an ocean view seeing anywhere from some damage to quite a bit; most of them with at least some mold on maybe 40% of the surfaces, sometimes more. First job was to mobilize, we need to get materials on the way... these included goodly amounts of two-part chlorine dioxide powder to generate the ClO2 solution we will use to kill the mold (there wasn't enought time to get one of our electrochemical ClO2 generators on site). There are three components to mold, the surface mold that we all see, the roots and the spores that we don't. All three must be killed for control.
For the rest of the story, please head over to @http://www.eChemClO2.com to WAR STORIES see how this and other microbial adventures were addressed!
