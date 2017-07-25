 
E! Entertainment Television co-founder Larry Namer will be among honorees at THE ELITE AWARDS 2017

The star studded entertainment gala extravaganza will see prestigious members of Hollywood be honored Los Angeles, CA, such as co-founder of E! Entertainment Larry Namer, Cindy Cowan co-founder of IEG and Joe Mantegna of Criminal Minds.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- This international phenomenon created by producer Jinnder Chohaan, she's eminently known to have been the first to create a Mr. India pageant in the world (five years before India), is being presented by South Asia Magazine, Wells Fargo, and JINmodels.com.

THE ELITE AWARDS 2017 will be held to honor those that have excelled in the entertainment industry and have inspired others. Being honored will be: Larry Namer (co-founder of E! Entertainment Television), executive producer Mark Ordesky (Lord of the Rings, The Golden Compass, Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Bollywood director Vivek Agnihorti (Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal with John Abraham, Chocolate with Irrfan Khan, Zid, Hate Story, Buddha in a Traffic Jam), executive producer Jane Fleming (co-founding partner in Court Five, a multi-platform media company), Cindy Cowan (co-founder of IEG, Initial Entertainment Group), and actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, The Godfather 3) for their outstanding achievements.

Last year's recipients at The Elite Awards, executive producer Randall Emmett (2 Guns, Empire State, Escape Plan) expressed that the evening was "magical", and executive producer Adi Shankar (Lone Survivor, Broken City, Killing Them Softly) mentioned he enjoyed the gala.

Confirmed to attend the red carpet gala: executive producer Sunil Perkash (Salt, Premonition), Brett Dalton (Agents of SHIELD), Eugenia Kuzmina (Dirty Grandpa; Bad Moms), musician Johnny Gill (New Edition), Punjabi singer/actor Jasbir Jassi, indian actress Pallavi Joshi, Rachel Sterling (PussyCat Dolls), Donna Derrico (Baywatch), Priya Patel (Miss India America), Briana Evigan (Step Up franchise), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), Rekha Sharma (Star Trek: Discovery, Battlestar Galactica), Rini Bell (Jarhead, The Terminal), Ashley Rickards (One Tree Hill, Awkward), Masiela Lusha (George Lopez; Sharknado), Saavan Patel (Mr. India America), Yancey Arias (Queen of the South, Revenge), Heart Hayes (Miss India Globe), Greg Vaughan (Days of Our Lives), Julia Ling (Chuck, ER), Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Cody Longo (Fame, Pirahna 3D), director Joshua Butler (Vampire Diaries), Debbie Sherman (The Forgiven), Gurleen Kaur (Miss India Galaxy), Mindy Robinson (Take Me Out), Rena Riffel (Mulholland Drive), Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Monty Geer (Awkward), Alice Amter (The Big Bang Theory), Vincent Ward (Walking Dead), actress Linda Bella, Noel Gugliemi (Dark Knight Rises, Fast and the Furious), and many others.

Past recipients of The Elite Awards are: Garry Marshall, Steven Seagal, Bai Ling, Caroline Lagerfelt, Steven Bauer, Eric La Salle and others.

For tickets and more details, call Jinnder Chohaan at 310-994-9500 (tel:(310)%20994-9500) or email: TheEliteAwards@gmail.com. www.TheEliteAwards.com

SOUTH ASIA INC. is a prestigious production company in Bollywood and Hollywood with over 25 years in the entertainment industry. The organization has simple goals: to provide young South Asians an opportunity to display and enhance their talent, to heighten their self-esteem, and to enhance the image of the South Asian community all over the world. More info: www.SouthAsiaInc.com

