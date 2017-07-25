News By Tag
E! Entertainment Television co-founder Larry Namer will be among honorees at THE ELITE AWARDS 2017
The star studded entertainment gala extravaganza will see prestigious members of Hollywood be honored Los Angeles, CA, such as co-founder of E! Entertainment Larry Namer, Cindy Cowan co-founder of IEG and Joe Mantegna of Criminal Minds.
THE ELITE AWARDS 2017 will be held to honor those that have excelled in the entertainment industry and have inspired others. Being honored will be: Larry Namer (co-founder of E! Entertainment Television), executive producer Mark Ordesky (Lord of the Rings, The Golden Compass, Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Bollywood director Vivek Agnihorti (Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal with John Abraham, Chocolate with Irrfan Khan, Zid, Hate Story, Buddha in a Traffic Jam), executive producer Jane Fleming (co-founding partner in Court Five, a multi-platform media company), Cindy Cowan (co-founder of IEG, Initial Entertainment Group), and actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, The Godfather 3) for their outstanding achievements.
Last year's recipients at The Elite Awards, executive producer Randall Emmett (2 Guns, Empire State, Escape Plan) expressed that the evening was "magical", and executive producer Adi Shankar (Lone Survivor, Broken City, Killing Them Softly) mentioned he enjoyed the gala.
Confirmed to attend the red carpet gala: executive producer Sunil Perkash (Salt, Premonition)
Past recipients of The Elite Awards are: Garry Marshall, Steven Seagal, Bai Ling, Caroline Lagerfelt, Steven Bauer, Eric La Salle and others.
For tickets and more details, call Jinnder Chohaan at 310-994-9500
SOUTH ASIA INC. is a prestigious production company in Bollywood and Hollywood with over 25 years in the entertainment industry. The organization has simple goals: to provide young South Asians an opportunity to display and enhance their talent, to heighten their self-esteem, and to enhance the image of the South Asian community all over the world. More info: www.SouthAsiaInc.com
