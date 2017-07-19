News By Tag
"A Disgraceful Prejudice," Minister Says About Allegedly Biased Reporting
The story followed one published just days before, which had hand-picked data, or used it to focus on manufactured housing – as Lovin noted – when it routinely applied as well or more to conventional construction.
The N&O editorial continued, "But a report by The News & Observer's Martha Quillin has safety experts saying the safety standards for the homes need to be updated and strengthened."
"In Eastern North Carolina, those experts say, there could be up to 200,000 households settled in homes that might not withstand hurricane winds, because the wind-zone maps that govern manufactured housing are out of date," their editorial said.
News and ObserverContradicted by Their Own Quoted Expert
Why didn't their editorial board mention that the same engineer they quoted said almost the opposite to MHLivingNews?
Improper add-ons can prove damaging to conventional housing in windstorms too.
NCMHA's Lovin told MHProNews that the North Carolina based News and Observer's reporter Martha Quillin called a few times over the course of several weeks.
Lovin reportedly asked Quillin on her second call, why hadn't her story already published? He said her reply explained that Quillin was doing more research.
Objective research by journalists and media are precisely how news professionals should operate.
But when a media professional misses or fails to report key facts - ones that may run counter to a planned narrative - everyone touched is arguably harmed.
"The reports we've heard about this matter is that the mainstream media reporter involved in this story did her research over the course of several weeks. Even a basic internet search will turn up reports and videos by MHLivingNews, as well as an NBC News video," said Mark Weiss, JD, President & CEO Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR (http://www.prexhibition.com/
"Those [online video resources] resources demonstrate almost the polar opposite of what the local media reported and editorialized about, regarding the alleged need to "improve" manufactured homes," Weiss stated.
"The reality is that since the advent of federal manufactured housing regulation in 1976, modern HUD Code manufactured homes — according to metrics maintained by HUD itself — have achieved the fundamental goals and objectives of federal law, by providing a safe, durable, quality home at an inherently affordable price that is accessible to all Americans, at every rung of the economic ladder," Weiss said.
Professionals, Members Troubled by Lack of Response from the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI)
"…MHI – the industry lobby group…what's with the concept of silence is golden? Negative articles on the industry are met with "no comment." Positive news opportunities are met with "no comment." I've never seen anything like it," said Frank Rolfe, of MHU, MHP Funds and RV Horizons.
"Probably the greatest enemy to the growth of the…industry into a mainstream form of real estate investment is … our industry itself," Rolfe has written, in a parallel lament to the one above.
"For years, we have wondered WHY there was so little pro-industry advocacy from MHI to government movements, proposals, rules, etc. that were [often] not in the best interest of this industry," said Bob Crawford, president of Dick Moore Housing, an A+ BBB rated manufactured home company.
A Rising Figure in Manufactured Home Advocacy
"It's very disappointing that this reporter sought out the manufactured home style properties, but ignored the more numerous site built, conventional properties damaged in North Carolina and elsewhere this past year in windstorms,"
"This type of "Selective Target Reporting" has a recent Harvard study saying 65% of Americans don't trust the media. Gallup's similar poll said only 32% trust the media now," Tye said in texted comments to MHProNews, adding the word, "Sad."
Because what the local North Carolina media left out, and what they hand-picked to leave in, reveals what manufactured home advocate – Reverend Donald Tye, Jr. – says reflects "a disgraceful prejudice," one "that reminds him of the anti-black bigotry" of decades ago.
It's a bigotry, says Tye, that ought not to be tolerated about manufactured homes and the millions who do – and can – benefit from factory-built homes. To see the full report, which includes a dramatic video about windstorms, conventional and manufactured homes, linked below. ##
