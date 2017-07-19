News By Tag
Rising Phoenix Perfumery: Expansion Provides 100% Pure Attar and Scents That Enchant
Crowdfunding Campaign For Expansion of Famous All Natural Perfumery, Demand for Rising Phoenix products has led to the need for us to expand our current operations
This includes Oud oils, sandalwood oil and frankincense oils. These fragrances are naturally evolved and unlike other perfumeries, The Rising Phoenix does not allow chemicals such as parabens, pthalates, sulfates, silicone, PF, DOP, DPG, triclosan and nitro musks to be used. These chemicals can impact everything from health to fertility. Parabens, for example, interferer with hormone production while phthalates disrupt endocrine functioning leading to asthma, breast cancer, diabetes and even neurodevelopment issues.
If you are looking to donate to our campaign, please click on the link provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details of the campaign on social media.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
JK DeLapp
***@therisingphoenixgroup.com
