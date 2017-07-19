 
Rising Phoenix Perfumery: Expansion Provides 100% Pure Attar and  Scents That Enchant 

Crowdfunding Campaign For Expansion of Famous All Natural Perfumery, Demand for Rising Phoenix products has led to the need for us to expand our current operations
 
ATLANTA - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- JK DeLapp is a perfumer par excellence. Founder and expert at The Rising Phoenix Perfumery based in Atlanta, Georgia, he leads the 100 percent family owned unique scent company. Winning acclaim from top perfume critics, such as Luca Turin is all in a day's work for this perfumery and family owned enterprise. Nominated for the Independent Perfume award of the 2016 Art and Olfaction Awards, The Rising Phoenix Perfumery is known for its carefully sourced rare raw materials, produced or distilled personally.

This includes Oud oils, sandalwood oil and frankincense oils. These fragrances are naturally evolved and unlike other perfumeries, The Rising Phoenix does not allow chemicals such as parabens, pthalates, sulfates, silicone, PF, DOP, DPG, triclosan and nitro musks to be used. These chemicals can impact everything from health to fertility. Parabens, for example, interferer with hormone production while phthalates disrupt   endocrine functioning leading to asthma, breast cancer, diabetes and even neurodevelopment issues.

If you are looking to donate to our campaign, please click on the link  provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details of the campaign on social media.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rising-phoenix-perfume...

JK DeLapp
***@therisingphoenixgroup.com
Rising Phoenix Perfumery
Email:***@therisingphoenixgroup.com
Fashion, Indiegogo
Fashion
Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Projects
