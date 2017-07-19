The Daedalus Group Selected as an Education Provider for the National Business Aviation Association

The Daedalus Group partners with the National Business Aviation Association to provide Professional Development Program.

-- The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has selected The Daedalus Group as a training provider for the Leadership portion of their Professional Development Program. The first course,is a comprehensive program in strategic planning which satisfies the first two leadership certification requirements for the Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) program. More courses will follow later this year.The Daedalus Group was founded by Air Force veterans with extensive experience in all aspects of aviation. The company brings the leadership techniques that make the military widely respected and effective to the corporate world. Steve Alltop, a Daedalus Group founder, said, "We're very excited about serving the business aviation community. Aviation has been such an important part of our prior careers and it's great to be able to give a little something back. We really enjoy helping companies increase their effectiveness by providing supervisors and managers with the skills to go beyond management to become effective leaders for their teams."The National Business Aviation Association was founded in 1947 and is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive, and successful. The association represents more than 11,000 companies and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community. The NBAA's Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) Program identifies qualified professionals to lead flight departments and companies that use business aircraft.Bob Mason, a Daedalus Group founder said, "We are really proud to be part of NBAA's professional development program. We look forward to helping its already successful member companies rise to even greater heights."