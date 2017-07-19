 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Trans Short Film Heart of a Woman Based Off Memoir I Rise Completed

Heart of a Woman features Angelica Ross, Justin Berti, Rachel Sterling, Isis King, E.P. McKnight and Jason Stuart directed by Keith Holland and Executive Produced by Alton Demore. Heart of a Woman is based off Memoir I Rise by Trans Author Toni Newman.
 
Heart of a Woman Short Film Poster
Heart of a Woman Short Film Poster
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Heart of a Woman tells the story of a African-American transwoman who was homeless, prostituting and living in poverty. Her fight to overcome poverty, discrimination and her circumstances are the core of this dramatic story. Her ability to rise and be authentic with her life regardless of all the negative factors.

The film is directed by British Director Keith Holland and written by Toni Newman, Alton Demore, Earl Minfield and George Saunders. The memoir I Rise-The Transformation is a memoir written by Toni Newman, Kevin Hogan and Alton Demore in 2011.

The Heart of a Woman Short Film cast features:

Angelica Ross (Her Story, Doubt and winner of 2017 Glaad Media Award for Outstanding Talk Show Episode on Trevor Noah).

Justin Berti (Brothers in Arms and Submission)

Rachel Sterling (Backstabber and Nation's Fire)

Isis King (Shameless, Strut and America's Next Top Model)

E.P. McKnight (Electives and Induced Effect)

Jason Stuart (Birth of a Nation, Guesthouse and Love)

Ths short film is a presentation to get funding for a full feature. To find out more about the Heart of a Woman Short film go to http://www.heartofawomanfilm.com. Trans Author Toni Newman is a member of the LGBTQ Tour of Color and Chief Development Officer for Maitri Compassionate Care in San Francisco. Her website is http://www.tonidnewman.com.

Contact
Alton Demore (Executive Producer)
323.401.2242
***@yahoo.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12654363/1
End
SPI Productions LLC News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share