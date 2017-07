Trans Short Film Heart of a Woman Based Off Memoir I Rise Completed

Heart of a Woman features Angelica Ross, Justin Berti, Rachel Sterling, Isis King, E.P. McKnight and Jason Stuart directed by Keith Holland and Executive Produced by Alton Demore. Heart of a Woman is based off Memoir I Rise by Trans Author Toni Newman.

Heart of a Woman Short Film Poster

Alton Demore (Executive Producer)

323.401.2242

***@yahoo.com



-- Heart of a Woman tells the story of a African-American transwoman who was homeless, prostituting and living in poverty. Her fight to overcome poverty, discrimination and her circumstances are the core of this dramatic story. Her ability to rise and be authentic with her life regardless of all the negative factors.The film is directed by British Director Keith Holland and written by Toni Newman, Alton Demore, Earl Minfield and George Saunders. The memoir I Rise-The Transformation is a memoir written by Toni Newman, Kevin Hogan and Alton Demore in 2011.(Her Story, Doubt and winner of 2017 Glaad Media Award for Outstanding Talk Show Episode on Trevor Noah).(Brothers in Arms and Submission)(Backstabber and Nation's Fire)(Shameless, Strut and America's Next Top Model)(Electives and Induced Effect)(Birth of a Nation, Guesthouse and Love)Ths short film is a presentation to get funding for a full feature. To find out more about the Heart of a Woman Short film go to http://www.heartofawomanfilm.com . Trans Author Toni Newman is a member of the LGBTQ Tour of Color and Chief Development Officer for Maitri Compassionate Care in San Francisco. Her website is http://www.tonidnewman.com