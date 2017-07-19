Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Two Men and A Truck as a Trustee Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce welcomes Two Men and A Truck as a new member.

Two Men and a Truck Doral Chamber Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Two Men and A Truck as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Two Men and A Truck will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.It all started as an after-school business for two high school boys. With a hand-drawn logo, advertisement in a local paper, and advertising fund stashed in a ceramic dish, the endeavor was never expected to be more than a local moving company.Now, more than 30 years later, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has grown both domestically and internationally with more than 350 locations worldwide. In 2017, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® will operate in 42 states with additional growth expected in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.They're proud of the more than 80 consecutive months of growth, the completion of six million moves and counting, along with the annual donation of more than $3 million in moving services. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is poised for long-term record success!TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is the fastest-growing franchised moving company in the country and offers comprehensive home and business relocation and packing services. Our goal is to exceed customers expectations by customizing our moving services to specific needs. We move apartments, condominiums, homes, businesses, and everything in between – from very small to very large. Whether moving down the street, across the country, or to a new home or business building, we're here to help with managing relocation stress.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.arlene.ceballos@twomen.com