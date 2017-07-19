 
News By Tag
* Christian
* Orthodox
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


The Orthodox Christian Network Announces Winners Of First Annual 30 Under 30 Initiative

The Orthodox Christian Network is excited to release its full list of winners for the first annual 30 under 30 campaign
 
 
unnamed
unnamed
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Christian
Orthodox
Business

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Nurse practitioner, school educator, investment broker, technologist, marine biologist; just a few of the many titles held by the winners of The Orthodox Christian Network's (OCN) First Annual 30 under 30 initiative; a campaign featuring emerging Orthodox leaders, from within their own communities in North America who demonstrate exceptional Orthodox Christian Values.

The initiative—spearheaded by Managing Director Eleni Alexiou, under the direction of OCN's Board of Directors—aligns the mission of OCN, outreach and operations in an effort to develop, demonstrate and encourage Orthodox young adults throughout North America and the international community to build on their existing efforts. "The 30 under 30 initiative was an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers," says Eleni. "We wanted to hear from young entrepreneurs and leaders that exemplify Orthodox Christian Values in their lives and the lives that they touch; and this young group of adults are certainly paving the way for our Orthodox Christian future."

The initiative draws on Orthodox leadership in the fields of medicine, nutrition, science, public policy, social science, humanities, arts and law, among others.

Throughout the course of each year different agencies of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops in America (http://assemblyofbishops.org/) hold meetings and events on the campus of Hellenic College Holy Cross, which is the intellectual, educational and spiritual formation center for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.  Orthodox Christian Network an official agency of the Assembly was originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity throughout North America has established on campus a recording and broadcast center and offers each academic year a Media Digital Disciple program for students who wish to learn how to utilize media to share the Orthodox Christian Faith with their respective parish and world.  The winners of this years 30 Under 30 initiative will be recognized and celebrated at an Awards Networking Event hosted by OCN at the Hellenic College Holy Cross in Brookline Massachusetts on Saturday September 9th 2017. Tickets for the event may be purchased directly from OCN's website: http://myocn.net/

For more information on The Orthodox Christian Network 30 under 30 Winners, please visit:

http://myocn.net/announcing-orthodox-christian-network-30-under-30-award-recipients/

For commentary, interview requests, or further details pertaining to OCN, please contact:

Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations

954-522-5667 (tel:(954)%20522-5667) | Mallory.kasapakis@myocn.net

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK (http://www.myocn.net/):

Orthodox Christian Network is a non-profit Orthodox organization that was commissioned to comfort, inspire, and inform Orthodox Christians and seekers around the world using media ministry. For many years OCN followed the growth in the media and technology world offering the latest in communicating the gospel through radio programs both land based and on line, podcasts, blogs, video and social media.  The numbers of individuals interacting with the OCN now are amongst the highest in the area of faith based media ministry outreaches. They are also the only Orthodox non-profit telecommunicating work force, with satellite offices in DC, Boston and Florida. Their mission is to strengthen Orthodox Christian communities and to share the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media: radio, the Internet, podcasts, DVDs, television and more. They wish to inspire the Orthodox everywhere, nurture children in the faith, welcome back those who have lapsed and with the joyful, Christ-centered message of the Church, reach out to invite and lovingly welcome all those outside of the Orthodox Christian family.

Contact
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
***@myocn.net
End
Source:Orthodox Christian Network
Email:***@myocn.net Email Verified
Tags:Christian, Orthodox, Business
Industry:Religion
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share